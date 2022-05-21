1147 Augustine Heights Drive

Brick Ranch with a Double Attached Garage and Double Detached Garage - Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher with 1.72 acres located in between Kernersville and Oak Ridge. This one level home boasts a double attached garage plus a double detached garage/workshop area. The lawncare is included in the rent. There is also a deck area and fire pit to enjoy during those summer and fall evenings. NOTE: This house is on the Guilford/Forsyth County Line so your children can attend either the Oak Ridge/NW Schools or Piney Grove/East Forsyth in Kernersville. One pet under 25 pounds considered with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING, CREDIT CHECK (600 minimum score)

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO