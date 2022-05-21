ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

185 Forest View Drive

News Argus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForest Oaks on Country Club Road! - NICE!!! Main level has great room with non-working fireplace (decorative only), kitchen with breakfast area, 1/2 bath with laundry (washer and dryer provided but not maintained), patio with utility...

News Argus

919 Asheboro Street

Affordable 1BR/1BA Apartment in High Point - This efficient 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is part of a duplex. Off-street parking is available with a nice grassy backyard. Appliances include a stove/range and fridge. Laminate wood flooring throughout, no carpet! The home has baseboard heat and will have window units installed at move-in for A/C. The tenant will be responsible for lawn care. Come check this unit out!
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

1102 OAK GROVE ROAD

1102 Oak Grove Rd-3BR/1BA-Ardmore Manor HOUSE!!! - 3BR/1BA, Eat-in Kitchen, S/R/DW, W/D, Hardwood & Vinyl Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Paved Drive, Storage Building. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no damages...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

818 Meadow Ridge Ct

Water included with the rent, very convenient location close to I-40. Includes major appliances, refrigerator and stove, recently renovated. Call the number below now to schedule a showing, or have an application e-mailed out to you!. 336-907-8748. TRIAD PROPERTIES OF NC INC. Location. 818 Meadow Ridge Ct, Winston Salem, NC.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2941 York Place Drive

Walkertown- 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home-Only 3 years old - 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick town home-Close to shopping, restaurants etc, Large open kitchen ..Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on main level. Large sun room and fenced in patio area. 2nd floor has 3rd bedroom and loft and sitting area. Neighborhood pool and clubhouse. 1 car attached garage.
WALKERTOWN, NC
News Argus

1508 Trinity Garden Cir

Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a great location! Fabulous neighborhood with very easy access to Lewisville-Clemmons road, shops, restaurants and Hwy 421 minutes to downtown! Spacious living areas open into kitchen with custom cabinets, doors and concrete counter tops. Stainless steel appliances, large dining room, breakfast nook. Wood floors throughout entire house, ceiling fans, ample storage space, walk in closets and basement ready for playroom, office, man cave or workshop. Relax and grill on the deck overlooking the fenced backyard!
CLEMMONS, NC
News Argus

4228-D Edith Lane

TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN GEORGETOWN SQUARE!!!! Professionally remodeled, located close to excellent shopping and dining. Centrally located in Western Guilford schools. Luxury vinyl plank, new ceramic tile in bathrooms, and new vanities in the bathrooms. Give Michelle a call to schedule a showing at 336-549-8071.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

5485 Stigall Rd

Brick Ranch with a Double Attached Garage and Double Detached Garage - Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick rancher with 1.72 acres located in between Kernersville and Oak Ridge. This one level home boasts a double attached garage plus a double detached garage/workshop area. The lawncare is included in the rent. There is also a deck area and fire pit to enjoy during those summer and fall evenings. NOTE: This house is on the Guilford/Forsyth County Line so your children can attend either the Oak Ridge/NW Schools or Piney Grove/East Forsyth in Kernersville. One pet under 25 pounds considered with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING, CREDIT CHECK (600 minimum score)
KERNERSVILLE, NC
News Argus

4108 Tellmont Ct

Welcome to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Guilford County! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! Beautiful, 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home! It has a very open floor plan for entertaining your family and friends. Memories will be made in this large kitchen were you can become a master chief, with plenty of counter space, large island with bar, breakfast area, and also has a roomy pantry. Spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling. Escape the worries of the day in the Master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double sink . There is an office on the lower floor, that could be a playroom, a gym or your own bar area! You decide how to use all this space. Formal dinning room is inviting and ready for your next dinner party. All appliances remain, with new dishwasher for your husband or kids :) Come join the fun in the Cul-de-sac where all are safe and welcome! So conveniently close to everything you don't want to miss out on this one. Schedule your showing today!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Historic Burlington restaurant gets new ownership

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A restaurant owned and operated by a Burlington family is now preparing for major changes. 'Zack's Hotdogs' in downtown Burlington posted this on Facebook, revealing an ownership change is taking place after being family-run for nearly 95 years. After almost a century of being in business,...
BURLINGTON, NC
News Argus

WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway.

WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May 2023. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1147 Augustine Heights Drive

Wyngate Village-2 bedroom with extra room for office - Beautiful two story town home in Wyngate Village- Close to hospitals, restaurants, shopping. Large den with fireplace. Large open concept kitchen with nice bar area and stainless steel appliances. Doors in kitchen open to beautifully fenced in patio. One car garage. Large master bedroom suite with 2 closets and beautiful double vanity bathroom. Second bedroom and extra room with skylights and closet could be an office or work out room.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1433 W 4th St.

Newly remodeled home on Fourth st - This home been completely remodeled. Ver y Spacious! 3 Bedrooms./1.5 bath, Kitchen, Living room, dining room and office that could be made into a 4th bedroom. Brand new Cabinets, countertops and appliances. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Power, gas, trash and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

3600 Yarbrough Avenue & 3454 Valley Cliff Drive

3600-5 YARBOROUGH AVENUE - 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME. STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER INC. WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS. ELECTRIC HEAT CENTRAL A/C . NEW LVP FLOORING THROUGHOUT CARPET IN BEDROOMS. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

