A new Freedom Quilt for a veteran

STERLING — When David Smith received a request to turn parts of a pine tree into two custom tables at his sawmill in town, he did not hesitate to say yes to the project. Smith was approached by Princeton Municipal Light Department Manager Sean McKeon with the project. The tree had been located near where Myles Brastow, son of McKeon’s girlfriend Melissa Brastow, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 in September 2010 on his way to school, and it had become a memorial site for the family.

PRINCETON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO