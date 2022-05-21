ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

A new Freedom Quilt for a veteran

millburysutton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedom Quilters of Millbury has been creating...

www.millburysutton.com

Comments / 0

Related
millburysutton.com

Stars and stripes and comfort: Millbury quilters group thanks veterans

MILLBURY -- Comfort. It's a word not normally associated with veterans, but it's something many of them could use -- those who served their country and received abuse instead of thanks; those who suffer from the physical and emotional wounds that military service could bring; those who served long ago and have outlived friends and family.
MILLBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Senior Center: Senior Work-Off program

Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. These events will be held rain or shine; bring your lawn chairs. Every Thursday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. If you need help or have questions on how to use your devices, call the center to RSVP at 508-865-9154. Berg floral arrangement class. Third Thursday of each...
MILLBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Public Library: More Whalemobile time slots

Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. Come join our director, Ann Dallair, for a book discussion and trivia on "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides. All are welcome. CONTACT: Ann Dallair, 508-865-1181, adallair@cwmars.org. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Meet...
MILLBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

What's Up in Millbury and Sutton, week of May 26-June 1

8:30 a.m., Dwinell Cemetery; 9 a.m., Providence Street Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Town War Memorial; 10:10 a.m., Central and St. Brigid's cemeteries; 11 a.m.; West Millbury Cemetery; 11:40 a.m., War Memorial. Small Business Recovery Grants: Applications are now available for the town's Small Business Recovery Grant program. Details on eligibility, restrictions,...
MILLBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Millbury, MA
Government
The Landmark

Woodworker turns pine tree into memorials to Myles

STERLING — When David Smith received a request to turn parts of a pine tree into two custom tables at his sawmill in town, he did not hesitate to say yes to the project. Smith was approached by Princeton Municipal Light Department Manager Sean McKeon with the project. The tree had been located near where Myles Brastow, son of McKeon’s girlfriend Melissa Brastow, was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 in September 2010 on his way to school, and it had become a memorial site for the family.
PRINCETON, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
millburysutton.com

Sutton Select Board signs off on measure to preserve farm property

SUTTON -- There will be at least one farm in Sutton that will stay a farm. During the Select Board's meeting on May 17, the board signed off on a measure to protect 19.23 acres at King and Uxbridge roads under the state's Agricultural Protection Restriction program. According to Town...
SUTTON, MA
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Quilts
millburysutton.com

Millbury High students link up with second-graders on the environment

MILLBURY -- On Tuesday, May 17, students in the Environmental Science class at the high school gave presentations about environmental issues to second-graders at the Elmwood Street School. This service learning project, called Project “Earth Links," is part of the environmental science curriculum at the high school. This is the...
MILLBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

Millbury Public Library springs into well-attended programs

MILLBURY -- The Millbury Public Library presented several well-attended programs in May. Claytime - Participants were able to paint their own ceramic plate. Their plates will be glazed by Clay Time and be returned to the library for participants to pick up. Sponsored by the Millbury Cultural Council. Music for...
MILLBURY, MA
millburysutton.com

Bannon, Edwards and Darling win seats in Sutton's annual Town Election

SUTTON -- In the town's Annual Election on May 24, Jeffrey Bannon was re-elected to a three-year seat on the Select Board, and Jennifer Darling will join incumbent Bruce Edwards on the School Committee. Bannon received 412 votes, followed by write-in candidate Brian Stevenson with 255. Support local journalism: Subscribe...
SUTTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
millburysutton.com

From walking to food trucks, it was a hot time for fundraising

At Sutton Middle/High School, more than 110 walkers raised nearly $11,500 in the "Hope Walks Here" Out of the Darkness Campus Walk fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Participants strolled around the school campus (about...
SUTTON, MA
Boston

‘This Old House’ legend Norm Abram set to retire

The carpenter got his start restoring historic homes in Boston. A television legend is stepping away from the spotlight after more than 4 decades. Norm Abram, master carpenter for “This Old House,” is leaving the show and retiring, according to an announcement made last week. Abram is known...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Italian Eatery With Spots in Brookline & Newport Moving Into Watertown Square

An Italian restaurant will be taking over the space previously occupied by Stellina Restaurant in Watertown Square. Bar ‘Cino (pronounced “chee-no”) is part of a the Newport Restaurant Group that includes other locations of Bar ‘Cino in Brookline and Newport, R.I., the Papa Razzi restaurants in Wellesley and Concord, as well as the Castle Hill Inn in Newport.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy