Traveling Through History on The Gifford Park Association: A Historic Home Tour in Elgin, Illinois

Sited on an extraordinary, priceless corner lot in Chicago's historic Gold Coast, this home features six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and 10,000 square feet. The beautifully executed Beaux-Arts architecture, replete with the stateliest of presences and authentic detailing, stands proudly, as if it had occupied this site since Chicago's Golden years of the 1920s. Dramatic 13.5-foot ceilings on the main level contribute to an unsurpassed experience as one moves from the grand foyer to the oak paneled living room and vellum-paneled dining room. At one end is the primary suite with a grand size matched only by its exquisite materials and detailing. There are matching walk-in closets on either side. Adjacent is an exercise studio, spacious enough for multiple pieces of equipment and-or a training area. The third floor features two en suite bedrooms, a recreation room, which can be converted into either a 3rd en suite bedroom with an attached bath or to an office to accommodate today's work-from-home environment. The lower level showcases a home theater, two guest suites and climate-controlled wine cellar. All four floors are united by an elevator, servicing up to the top floor with its large and beautifully landscaped roof terrace. All of this truly puts this Chicago home in a class of its own.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO