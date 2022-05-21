ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Traveling Through History on The Gifford Park Association: A Historic Home Tour in Elgin, Illinois

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning Elgin History Through Architecture on The Gifford Park Association: A Historic Home Tour. Disclosure: Thank you to Explore Elgin Area for hosting our visit. Elgin holds a collection of over 600 historically registered homes. Absolutely amazing! Elgin's cache of historic homes is so remarkable that it has been featured as...

Foodie Adventures in the Elgin Area

Exploring the Delicious Eateries of the Elgin, Illinois Area. Disclosure: Thank you to Explore Elgin Area for hosting our visit. Our visit to Elgin and the surrounding area indulged us with some incredible foodie adventures. The plus side of being so close to Elgin -- we can quickly return to some of the new favorites we discovered on our exploration. We indeed found some tantalizing favorites that we would like to return to -- plus, we would like to try more of the Elgin food scene in the future:
