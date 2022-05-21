ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Bridge, VA

JENSEN FORD SCORES ULTIMATE SOUTHEAST VICTORY AT NATURAL BRIDGE

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJensen Ford Scores Ultimate Southeast Victory At Natural Bridge. Natural Bridge, Virginia - The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region traveled to Natural Bridge Speedway located in Natural Bridge, Virginia on Friday May 20th for the "Road To Jamaica" event paying $5,000 to win. 19 competitors signed into Fridays 40...

THE ULTIMATE SUPER LATE MODEL SERIES SOUTHEAST REGION TRAVELS TO CHEROKEE SPEEDWAY MAY 29TH

The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region Travels To Cherokee Speedway May 29th. Carnesville, Georgia - The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region will travel to "The Place Your Mama Warned You About" Cherokee Speedway located in Gaffney, South Carolina on Sunday May 29th for the annual "Mike Butler Memorial" event paying $7,500 to win. The event will be 50 laps.
Pinnacle Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday; lineup announced

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have announced the preliminary lineup for this year’s summer concert series at The Pinnacle. The free concert series will kick off this Friday, May 27 with concerts each Friday and Saturday through September. The concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Representatives of The Pinnacle announced the following artists for May […]
Could Virginia get an east-to-west passenger train?

Some of you thought the golden age of passenger rail was back in the days of Roanoke’s legendary 611 steam engine – the Saturn V of steam locomotives. It’s hard to beat the visual drama of steam, but there’s a case to be made that a second golden age is nearly upon us.
Virginia’s Brunelle signs with Hook Sports Marketing

Virginia women’s basketball student-athlete Sam Brunelle has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Hook Sports Marketing, a Charlottesville-based firm. HSM will represent Brunelle in all Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. “We are thrilled to represent Sam and are looking forward to creating NIL partnership opportunities on her behalf,” said...
Danger at Niagara Dam on Roanoke River, warns Appalachian Power

Appalachian Power is warning all boaters to stay clear of Niagara Dam on the Roanoke River in Vinton. Debris brought on by the current heavy rains broke the floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from the dam. Current weather and river conditions are preventing any safe repair attempts, so boaters should stay clear until repairs have been made. The Tinker Creek Canoe Launch, approximately 2 miles from the dam, is the closest public launch site.
COVID transmission highest again in parts of Valley & highlands

Several jurisdictions in the Shenandoah Valley have been bumped up from low risk for spread of COVID-19 to medium or high, as defined by the CDC. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Central Shenandoah Health District said Friday that Rockbridge County and Buena Vista are now considered medium risk areas for COVID transmission, and –
Longtime Norton, VA football coach James Adams passes away

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – According to family social media posts, a prominent member of the Norton, Virginia sports community has passed away. On Monday night, Tra Adams announced that his father James Adams had passed that afternoon. James Adams was a former football coach at J.I. Burton High School for several years. “Many of […]
No, a Bristol train isn’t going to cost $1.5 billion

The state recently released a long-awaited report on what it would cost to extend passenger rail to Bristol. When I saw a story in the Bristol Herald Courier that said the cost could be as high as $1.5 billion, my first thought was: Holy railcar, Batman, that’s never going to happen.
Friends remember Rev. Vincent Dial as humble leader who loved and encouraged all

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pillar in the community — that is how others described the late Rev. Vincent Dial, who remained active in both the schools and the church up until his death. The senior pastor at Bethel Christian Church and chaplain for the East Tennessee State University football team died Monday night following […]
Virginia Tech professor hopes shortage woes can fuel change

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An expert at Virginia Tech is giving us insights into how the baby formula shortage issue might change the industry for the better. Associate Professor Laszlo Horvath is the director for Virginia Tech’s Center for Packaging and Unit Load Design. The research and testing facility is the industrial outreach arm of the Department of Sustainable biomaterials.
Three-Star ATH Takye Heath Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech's strong May on the recruiting trail continued today as the Hokies gained their sixth commitment of the month from in-state ATH Takye Heath out of Richmond powerhouse Highland Springs HS. Heath chose the Hokies over offers from Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Temple, Liberty,...
Police: JC man beats person with golf club at downtown park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man Sunday after officers responded to a panic alarm from the Atlantic Ale House, according to a release from the department (JCPD). When police arrived, they learned that a man, identified as George Standberry, of Johnson City, had hit another man in the abdomen with […]
Parks and rec SWVA style – Franklin steps into Pennington Gap recreation director’s post

PENNINGTON GAP — Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new parks and recreation director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh on Monday, after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
Holston Army Ammunition Plant expects increased noise

KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is informing citizens that there is a potential for increased noise over the next two weeks because they will be destroying a water tank. The work began on Monday and will be completed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m....
