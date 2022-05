ST. GEORGE — A wheel was torn from a pickup truck when two vehicles collided on Sunset Boulevard near Dixie Drive during heavy lunchtime traffic Tuesday. Shortly after noon, officers and emergency personnel responded to what was initially reported as a rollover just west of the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive in St. George. Officers arrived to find two drivers who reported they were uninjured at the scene.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO