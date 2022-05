WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police responded to a shooting near Roosevelt High School in Washington D.C. Tuesday afternoon. Police said one man was shot and transported to the hospital and a second man was suffering injuries from an assault. He too was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non life threatening injuries. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Upshur in Northwest a little before 4:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 21 HOURS AGO