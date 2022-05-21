ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, UT

LIVESTREAM: #1 Bear River Bears vs #3 Ridgeline Riverhawks in Game 2 of the 4A Softball Championship

kvnutalk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 Bear River faces No. 3 Ridgeline in the second game of the best-of-three 4A...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
lehifreepress.com

Pioneer baseball moves on in winner’s bracket

The #2 Lehi baseball team (23-4) took just 4 ½ innings to dispose of #22 Maple Mountain (16-17) in the first round of bracket play at Utah Valley University Monday afternoon. The Pioneers now advance to the second bracket game tomorrow (May 24) at 7 p.m. against the winner of #9 Orem (21-9) versus #10 Bountiful (21-9).
LEHI, UT
golobos.com

Lobos Add QB Jake Jensen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced the signing of Jake Jensen for the 2022 season. Jensen is a transfer from Contra Costa College with three years of eligibility. Jensen is a native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and he joined CCC in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Saint George, UT Sports
City
Saint George, UT
City
Millville, UT
kvnutalk

Brent Keith Olson – Cache Valley Daily

June 15, 1965 – — May 20, 2022 (age 56) Brent Keith Olson, 56, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 20, 2022 in his home in Downey, Idaho. Born June 15, 1965 in Westminster, CA, Brent was a loving husband, father, step-father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend.
DOWNEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear River#Dixie State University#High School
kvnutalk

Kevin John Rohwer – Cache Valley Daily

June 6, 1962 – May 19, 2022 (age 59) On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Kevin John Rohwer, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Passed away unexpectedly in Logan, Utah. Kevin was born June 6, 1962 in Ogden, Utah. He attended Davis High School, lettering in track & field for his performance in the hurdles. He also ran tract at Utah State University (USU) again specializing in hurdles before leaving to serve a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He returned to USU where he met his wife, Lisa Haslam, and received a bachelor’s degree in business & marketing in 1986.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Skydiver crashes near Daybreak in South Jordan

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – A skydiver crash landed near Brookside Park in the Daybreak community of South Jordan on Saturday, according to the South Jordan Fire Dept. Fire officials say the man was flown to a nearby hospital, and is in critical but stable condition. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kvnutalk

Body of Logan man found dead in Bear Lake – Cache Valley Daily

GARDEN CITY — Officials found the body of Logan man in Bear Lake on Monday, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office. The man was found deceased in about 5 feet of water, authorities said. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kyle Dean Walker. In...
LOGAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
upr.org

Logan High student among four Presidential Scholars from Utah

Logan High School salutatorian Gary Zhan is headed to Harvard University next fall, but first he’ll be accepting an award as a 2022 Presidential Scholar. The honor, which was bestowed upon only four Utah high school seniors and 161 students nationwide, was announced by the U.S. Department of Education this week. The agency also singled out Logan High science teacher Christina Howell, who Zhan selected as his “most influential teacher” and who will be recognized along with him by the U.S. Presidential Scholar program in a presentation ceremony this summer.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Jockey hospitalized following accident during race at Pocatello Downs

POCATELLO — A jockey has been hospitalized after an accident during a race at Pocatello Downs on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred during a race at 3:30 p.m. when the adult male jockey became separated from his horse, fell to the ground and couldn’t regain his feet. The horse didn’t appear to be injured. Further details on how the accident happened haven’t yet been released. The jockey was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, authorities said. The name of the jockey is not being released at this time, but Kyle Dahlke, president of the Pocatello Downs, says he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Pocatello Downs is the horse racing track located at the fairgrounds in Pocatello.
ABC4

Hill AFB air show returns to Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts, get ready as the beloved Utah air show “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” returns this summer. The aerial show featuring military aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, The U.S. Air Force and over a “dozen world-class acts” kicks off this summer on June 25-26. Event admission […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Rio Tinto Kennecott welcomes back visitors

BINGHAM CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Rio Tinto Kennecott is welcoming tours again at the Bingham Canyon Copper Mine. The self guided tours have been closed down for two years because of COVID-19, but Rio Tinto Kennecott says they’re ready to bring them back. They put a lot of effort into their visitor’s center, hoping to […]
BINGHAM CANYON, UT
KUTV

Man discovered dead in 5 feet of water at Bear Lake, officials say

GARDEN CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities discovered the body of a man in Bear Lake on Monday, according to the Rich County Sheriff's Office. The individual was found deceased in water that was 5 feet deep, authorities said. The sheriff's office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kyle Dean Walker.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy