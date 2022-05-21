ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Defense Shines In Central Spring Game

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, TX -- Spring football came to an end for the San Angelo Central Bobcats as the program took the field in the annual spring game on Wednesday. Ben Imler was the QB1 for the Bobcats as he led the first team...

San Angelo LIVE!

Seeing Double: San Angelo Central and Lake View Feature Twins in Top Spots

SAN ANGELO – For the first time, both San Angelo Central and Lake View High Schools will have fraternal twins as valedictorian and salutatorian. SAISD continues the celebration of the Class of 2022 countdown to cap and gown, by introducing twin valedictorians and salutatorians from Central High School and Lake View High School. In a unique final ranking outcome, both SAISD high schools will have fraternal twin sisters taking the first and second top spots in their respective graduating classes. At San Angelo Central, Gracie and Ellie Barker took the valedictorian and salutatorian spots…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Allen ISD Eagles Hire New Head Football Coach with San Angelo Ties

ALLEN – Allen ISD has hired a new head football coach who started his career in San Angelo. Lee Wiginton, formerly the head coach at Midlothian Heritage, has been hired to lead the Allen Eagles. Wiginton graduated from Lampasas High School in 1989 and attended Angelo State where he...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Possible Tornado Spotted In Dove Creek

SAN ANGELO, TX – A possible tornado was caught on camera on Tuesday night in the southwest side of Tom Green County. In the video below, shared on social media by Stephanie Thomas, a possible tornado has appeared to have touched ground in the Dove Creek area. Earlier in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Sales Tax Receipts Decline

SAN ANGELO, TX — The State of Texas Comptroller reported that for the first time in at least two years, sales tax receipts declined within the San Angelo city limits when measured month over the same month in the previous year. April 2022 sales tax revenue to the City...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Mesquite Heat Fire 52% Contained

ABILENE, TX – Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Mesquite Heat fire near Abilene is 52% contained. The following is the update given by the Lone Star Incident Management Team for the Texas A&M Forest Service:. Yesterday, firefighters increased containment to 52%. On the north side, firefighters continued to...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Election Results with Manny Diaz and Yantis Green

It's a special edition of LIVE! featuring election results for Tom Green County Judge, County Commissioner Precinct 4, and Justice of the Peace Precinct 3!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Large Hail & Possible Tornadoes Hit the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO – Severe thunderstorms blew up over the Concho Valley Tuesday afternoon raining hail stones as big as your fist and inundating some area with several inches of rain. The thunderstorms were part of a cold front that made its way across West Texas Tuesday afternoon causing meteorologists...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Hail, Flooding & a Tornado Possible Late Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front will blow through West Central Texas Tuesday afternoon bringing the threat of large hail, flooding and a possible tornado. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move though the Abilene area around mid-afternoon then San Angelo in the late afternoon then on to the Sonora area in the evening hours.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Identity of Victims in Robb Elementary School Shooting Revealed

The victims including a number of 10 and 11 year old fourth graders. Two other victims were the student's teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. Garcia was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students. Garcia was married for 24 years and had 4 children.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: Railroad Commissioner Candidate Sarah Stogner

Railroad Commissioner Candidate Sarah Stogner joins LIVE! on San Angelo LIVE!. Have you heard about the new potential fee on your water bill? Plus prayers are working for the Plummer family. #miracles$mel. All of this and Moree on today's LIVE!. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for San Angelo & West Texas

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of West Texas including the Concho Valley and the City of San Angelo effective until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.   According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight across the entire region as a cold front moves south across the region.  Isolated thunderstorms will develop behind the front as in passes through the Concho Valley late this afternoon.  Those isolated thunderstorms are forecast to develop into a line of thunderstorms and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: One Person Shot at South Texas Elementary School

UVALDE, TX – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody. According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cisco PD Seeking Information Regarding Dog Shot in Head

CICSO – The Cisco Police Department is looking for information regarding a dog that was shot in the head with an arrow Monday. Monday morning, at around 8:15 a.m., a dog was found and captured after being shot in the head with an arrow this past weekend. The dog had been running around town and was difficult to contain but is now being treated at an animal hospital.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Vehicles Crash on Rain Soaked US87N Access Road

SAN ANGELO – Two vehicles were badly damaged in a crash on the U.S. 87 N access road just past the N. Chadbourne St. overpass Monday afternoon on a rain slicked roadway. According to reporters on the scene, it appears a tan Chevrolet pickup was attempting to use the onramp to access U.S. 87 North. A dark colored SUV was southbound on the access road and had a yield sign at the intersection.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Canadian Trucking Company Announces Big Move to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – A Canadian trucking company announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Concho Valley. According to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, on May 24, Allen’s Transport, Ltd, (ATL) based in Leduc, Alberta, Canada has completed the purchase of the facility at 1182 Gas Plant Road in San Angelo, Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Burn Ban Lifted Wednesday

SAN ANGELO – Significant portions of Tom Green County received adequate rainfall during thunderstorms that blew through Tuesday so that County Judge Steve Floyd lifted the ban on outdoor burning Wednesday morning. Here's the official announcement from Judge Floyd's office:. The burn ban has been lifted as of 9:15...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS Issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Tom Green County until 4:30 pm. According to the NWS, this severe thunderstorm will be near Arden around 3:55, Tankersley around 4:15 Knickerbocker around 4:20 and Twin Buttes Reservoir around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Arrest Local Fugitives After Saturday Chase on the Northside

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have apprehended two wanted individuals after a short chase. In information released by the San Angelo Police Department says:. On 5/21/22 around 2:30pm, an officer with the SAPD Gang Unit observed a wanted subject (Casey Hines 43yoa) operating a red in color Jeep Patriot at a local motel in the 1100blk of N. Chadbourne. The officer observed Hines stop the vehicle and pick up another wanted subject (Elizabeth Usery 27yoa) at that same motel.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Street Use Fee Proposal Meeting Postponed

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials late Monday announced the City Council Strategic Planning meeting to consider a Street Use Fee scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 24 has been postponed. That was the meeting where council members were going to consider a proposal from staff for a Street...
SAN ANGELO, TX

