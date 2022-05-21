The Buffalo, N.Y., community holds funerals this week for shooting victims

Buffalo is one of the most economically stunted cities in the nation. It is also one of the most segregated. In the city's East Side neighborhood – where last week, Black shoppers were mowed down by an accused racist gunman – the contrast is clear. The Tops grocery...
A few days a week, the Tonawanda Seneca Nation office transforms into a bustling language school. Jayden Parker, 22, is one of the advanced Seneca language students at Honöta:önih Hënödeyësdahgwa'. He was inspired by a strong desire for connection and understanding. “I grew up with...
After the mass shooting in Buffalo earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures. New York already has the strictest gun control measures in the nation. Hochul’s position is a big evolution from her time in Congress, when the NRA gave her an “A” rating.
Comments / 0