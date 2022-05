On Monday night, one person was killed following a DUI crash in Everett. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 112th Street and Evergreen Way. The early reports showed that a Honda Accord and a motorcycle crashed into each other for undetermined reasons. According to the investigators, the motorcycle rider died as a result of the collision.

