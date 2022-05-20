Cirque Italia Water Circus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The official kick off of summer in Wyoming is Memorial Day, and that means taking the boat out, maybe for the first time this year. Before hitting the road for the holiday weekend, Game and Fish reminds all boaters — from motorized boaters to paddlers — to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO