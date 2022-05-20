Cirque Italia Water Circus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On May 20, 2022, J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall of select Jif products sold in the U.S. for potential salmonella contamination. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) wants residents to maximize the health benefits of swimming, hiking and other outdoor activities in Wyoming while also minimizing the risk of illnesses associated with water fun. “Each of us can play a role in preventing illnesses when we swim,...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The official kick off of summer in Wyoming is Memorial Day, and that means taking the boat out, maybe for the first time this year. Before hitting the road for the holiday weekend, Game and Fish reminds all boaters — from motorized boaters to paddlers — to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment.
CODY, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One in five children in the state struggles with food insecurity - the uncertainty of where and when they might get their next meal. For Wyoming’s first lady, Jennie Gordon, that’s not okay, which is why her signature program, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, was created – to increase collaboration and participation in the fight against childhood hunger.
While the courts decide the future rights of both hunters and landowners, a heavy hitter just joined the fray. The Wyoming-centered, corner crossing legal battle made national news when 4 Missouri hunters won their case against criminal trespassing charges.
