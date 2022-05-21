Bedford Red Brick Run/Walk

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO