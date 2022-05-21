ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IA

Bedford Red Brick Run/Walk

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two decades of the Red Brick Run have been...

WHO 13

12-year-old on bike hit by car on Des Moines’ east side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child riding a bicycle was injured when they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that a 12-year-old boy rode […]
DES MOINES, IA
Outdoor Life

Nebraska Wardens Apprehend Two Groups of Panfish Poachers, Seize 265 Crappies and Bluegills as Evidence

Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”
OMAHA, NE
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two From The Area Counties

Two area residents were arrested by State Troopers Tuesday,. At about 7:15 am in Boone County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Katelyn J Prescott of Jamesport on a Boone County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. She was taken to the Boone County Jail pending the posting of bond.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph man Injured in Andrew County Crash Early Monday

A Saint Joseph man suffered injuries in an Andrew County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:45 Monday morning on Business 71, about five miles south of Savannah, as a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Jeremy S. Wilmes drove southbound. Troopers say Wilmes struck...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
kjan.com

Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Stuart

(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on any accident.” The post says that at around 3:45-a.m., “Stuart Fire was paged to a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 semis and 2 passenger vehicles at the 91mm west bound I-80. West bound was completely blocked and east bound partially blocked. While processing the scene there was a secondary collision of a semi and passenger vehicle going east bound.”
STUART, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Thunderstorms Blow Motorcycles from Roadway

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Horse shooting investigation in Ringgold County

(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in the death of a horse. Authorities say a horse was shot and killed the weekend of May 14th two-miles south of Kellerton, in the area of Highway P-68 and 250th Street. The Hilltop Veterinary Clinic confirmed the cause of death and recovered a bullet.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

Milan man killed in Monmouth shooting; police pursuing suspects

Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
MONMOUTH, IL
bethanyclipper.com

Harding flown to K.C. after being trampled by bulls

Ridgeway, MO: Everett Harding, who farms near Ridgeway, was seriously injured last week when he was knocked down and stepped on by bulls that he was trying let out of a trailer. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
RIDGEWAY, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer

A central Iowa business is being sued in federal court for allegedly claiming that its Chinese-made products, which collect data on critical infrastructure that’s buried underground, are produced in the United States. Digital Control Inc., or DCI, which is based in the state of Washington, is suing Underground Magnetics of Johnston, Iowa, in U.S. District […] The post Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JOHNSTON, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Resident Involved in Accident Monday Evening

A Chillicothe resident was involved in a single vehicle accident Monday in Livingston County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at 5:05 P.M. when 20-year-old Kennadie Crowe was driving southbound on Route-D two miles South of Utica. Her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak man arrested for Interference with Official Acts

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 29, this morning for Interference with Official Acts. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of E Hammond Street for a 911 domestic call. Officers made contact at the residence and during the investigation, Butts was arrested. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $300 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines mobile home park demolished after years of struggles

A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Iowa woman facing several charges after rolling car near state park

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman is facing a DUI charge and several drug charges after Fremont County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash overnight near Waubonsie State Park. At 1:34 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 2 and 252nd Avenue after a westbound motorist in 2018 Dodge Charger...
SIDNEY, IA

