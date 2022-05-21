ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Live Music Saturday night at Sydney’s - Pamela Stanley

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Pamela Stanley - starting at 7 p.m. Pamala Stanley is an American disco and Hi-NRG singer from Philadelphia. She scored several dance/club hits from the late 1970s...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Cape Artists’ Gallery open daily

The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
Cape Gazette

Grain On The Rocks to launch Rocking the Docks concerts July 14

Grain On The Rocks at the Lewes ferry terminal recently announced a five-show lineup for the Rocking the Docks summer concert series, with shows set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, starting July 14. The popular six-person squares will continue up front, with single-ticket general admission seating filling the remainder...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New independent films to open at Cinema Art Theater May 27

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, May 27, will present “Hit the Road,” “Operation Mincemeat” and “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen.”. “Hit the Road” is a charming comedy-drama that follows a chaotic, tender family along the unexpected twists...
City
Milton, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Cape Gazette

Macramé class at Rehoboth Art League to start June 2

Rehoboth Art League will offer a Macramé Basics and More class from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays, June 2, 9 and 16. Macramé is the craft of knotting cords, thread, rope, string and the like into patterns that are essentially geometric. This ancient art was first recorded in the 13th century and has come in and out of popularity throughout the centuries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Chesapeake & Maine

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Chesapeake & Maine as a participant for 2022. Chesapeake & Maine offers an off-centered take on coastal dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and Dogfish beers. Seafood sourced exclusively from the Chesapeake or Maine regions. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its door in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details of the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Just in Thyme

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Just in Thyme as a participant for 2022. Just in Thyme features fresh Seafood, handcut steaks, unique pastas, and cajun and creole specialties. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

An army of amaryllis occupies corner of Rehoboth house

Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
Cape Gazette

Local entrepreneur to speak at Polka Dot Powerhouse national event Oct. 7-8

Lisa Condon, CEO of Lisa Condon Enterprises, has been selected as a featured speaker for the Polka Dot Powerhouse 2022 Annual Celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Denver. Condon has been a member of the Polka Dot Powerhouse organization in its Lewes chapter since October...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Jonathan R. Marino, had a zest for life

Jonathan R. ‘Dollar’ Marino, 37, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022. Jonathan was born July 11, 1984, in Wilmington, and graduated from York Culinary Arts Institute. He spent time in Colorado and Hawaii, where he worked for a time as a chef. Jonathan had a zest for life, and loved to cook. He had a caring heart, a contagious smile and laugh, and accepted people for who they were.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Active Under Contract. Lovely Home in Breeze Wood Community

112 Loganberry Lane, Rehoboth Beach, DE. 5 BR, 3 BA home in well-established community of Breezewood. Small porch in the front, 2 large decks in the back . Has large front yard and back yard lined with mature trees.Living room, eat-in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and sun room on main floor. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and loft area with access to top deck. HOA fee covers snow removal, road maintenance, street lights, common ground maintenance, small playground and fencing along Old Landing Rd. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and approximately 3 miles to Rehoboth and Dewey Beaches. $495,000.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Fashion and food served up at Harry K Foundation’s garden luncheon

Fashion, food, flowers and philanthropy. Simple things that make life so beautiful. All four blended elegantly together May 12 at the Clubhouse at Baywood for the Harry K Foundation Garden Party Luncheon Fashion Show. About 200 women and a few gentlemen filled the tables for an afternoon of exquisite cuisine, continuous laughter, stunning fashion and melodic music.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes farmers market to host Chef Sean Corea May 28

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at George H.P. Smith Park. If it rains, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road. The 31 farmer-producers will bring lots of beautiful strawberries, Swiss chard, spinach,...
Cape Gazette

Tracey Dianne Walls, loved by many

Tracey Dianne Walls, 54, of Georgetown passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tracey was a devoted mother to Jordan, daughter to Roger and Bonnie Perry, and bonus mom to Ashlyn Freeman and Travis Paugh. Tracey worked in the home health care business, the plumbing industry, the banking industry, and for...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WTOP

Just in time for summer, breweries move south of the Indian River Inlet

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. A nice cold beer can be a great way to cap off a hot summer day at the beach. But while the Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey beach areas all have lots of craft beer breweries to visit, vacationers in Bethany or Fenwick always had to go north of the Indian River Inlet. But not anymore.
LEWES, DE

