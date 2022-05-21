Live Music Saturday night at Sydney’s - Pamela Stanley

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its door in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details of the restaurant.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO