CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests last week which involved a seizure of firearms. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:51 a.m. May 19 on a 2007 GMC truck for expired registration. The driver, Lance D. Hocker, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the truck. Hocker was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO