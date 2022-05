There's a classic one-liner from back in the day, defining "mixed emotions" as watching your (fill in the blank) in-law going over a cliff in your new Cadillac. It a dated joke but it does convey the point. I thought of it this morning when I got not one, not two, but three separate emails from the three closest Michigan State Police posts each praising their post's Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission (GTSAC) award winner "for his long-term contribution and commitment to traffic safety in Michigan."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO