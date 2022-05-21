Water contamination worsened as DEQ went easy on Port of Morrow

Two prospectors discovered a cinnabar deposit on the north slope of Maury Mountains in 1930. Mining in Central Oregon was limited in the early settlement days and was mostly gold and silver extraction on a minor basis. According to long-time local resident, Gladys Murray, pioneer doctor, Horace Belknap, had a sample of cinnabar that had come from the local area on his desk for several years. It was determined that his sample was a high quality from which mercury or quicksilver could be extracted. This led to an interest in finding cinnabar deposits in the late 1920s and early 1930s.

