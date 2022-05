A San Luis Obispo County jury found Lario Garcia Tugas (DOB 05/31/1979) guilty of evading a peace officer with reckless disregard for the safety of others, driving a stolen motorcycle, and driving on a suspended license. The jury also found true that Tugas had been released from custody on bail when he drove the stolen motorcycle.

