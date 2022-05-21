Harding flown to K.C. after being trampled by bulls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Can you help give these families closure?. Nov. 19, 2008. That's when David Cook failed to show up for a meeting on the Bates County, Missouri, ranch where he lived. His two pickup trucks were still there, his wallet too. But oddly enough, his cell...
Four juveniles and two teenagers were injured in a three-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old female from Lee's Summit, was on I-470, west of the15.2 mile marker at 12:30 p.m., when it struck the rear of a westbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 23-year-old Bernestaine A. Harkins of St. Louis. The Kia was then pushed into a westbound 2018 Ford Edge, driven by 44-year-old Allison M. Lackey of Lee's Summit.
A Cameron man was arrested Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Clinton County. At 7:38 A.M. troopers arrested 35-year-old Deron A. Williams on accusatory charges of a misdemeanor D.W.I. for drugs and a misdemeanor possession of marijauna charge. Williams was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail where...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles and two adults have been injured as a result of a crash near Gregory Boulevard and Oldham Road. Kansas City police say that the accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Sunday. An investigation revealed that a black Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound...
A Saint Joseph man suffered injuries in an Andrew County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:45 Monday morning on Business 71, about five miles south of Savannah, as a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Jeremy S. Wilmes drove southbound. Troopers say Wilmes struck...
A three-vehicle accident in Clay County at Highway 69 and North Jesse James Road on Monday morning, May 23, claimed the life of an Excelsior Springs man. A Cameron man was injured in the crash. Thirty-year-old Richard Dobbins was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was released to Frontier...
The Highway Patrol reports a Breckenridge man sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Stone County in Southwest Missouri on Monday morning, May 23. A passenger in a pickup truck, 80-year-old Joseph Shearer, was taken to Cox Branson hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 58-year-old Sheila Crackenberger of Hale, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 72-year-old Patty Doerpinghaus of Hollister.
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is investigating after thieves rummaged through 13 vehicles, three of which had the keys inside and were stolen. According to the police, they have taken reports “recently” about the 13 vehicles near Ruth Moore Park. The ten vehicles that were...
Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
A Chillicothe resident was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident late Monday afternoon two miles south of Utica. Twenty-year-old Kennadie Crowe received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center. The southbound car traveled off the right side of Livingston county Route D, returned to the road, traveled off...
Four people from out-of-state received minor injuries in an accident on Monday afternoon three miles east of Chillicothe. All were taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. The Freightliner was driven by 59-year-old Richard Cook of Statesville, North Carolina and the pickup was driven by 24-year-old Gary Varner...
CONCORDIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Driving along I-70 in central Missouri, many wouldn’t give a small town like Concordia a second glance. But for one artist, it’s just his latest canvas. Artist Ray Harvey has spent the last 30 years of his life transforming downtowns into travel destinations by...
(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on any accident.” The post says that at around 3:45-a.m., “Stuart Fire was paged to a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 semis and 2 passenger vehicles at the 91mm west bound I-80. West bound was completely blocked and east bound partially blocked. While processing the scene there was a secondary collision of a semi and passenger vehicle going east bound.”
