Fake 911 call about shooting at Pioneers Museum, downtown hit-and-run crash related, Colorado Springs police say

Colorado Springs police say a downtown crash that seriously injured one person and a false report of a shooting at the Pioneers Museum Friday afternoon are related.

The incident began around 2 p.m, when two officers pulled over an older model BMW SUV without plates. Police said the BMW had almost hit another vehicle when it drifted out of the lane near Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street.

The driver, who was later identified by police as 25-year-old Amber H. Anderson, allegedly gave several false names to the officers, and when she was asked to step out of the vehicle, hit the gas instead, according to police. After driving about two blocks, she allegedly ran a red light at Pikes Peak and Weber Street, broadsiding a Jeep.

Officers said Henderson and a male passenger both fled the vehicle on foot after the crash, and Henderson was apprehended after a foot pursuit with one of the officers.

Police did not catch the passenger, but were able to identify him as 28-year-old Tyler Wirick. Police said Wirick allegedly made a false 911 call about a shooting at Pioneers Museum nearby while he and Henderson were being pulled over. Wirick is wanted on suspicion of false reporting to authorities, police said.

Anderson was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including vehicular eluding, vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, driving while suspended, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. Police said she also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Police said the driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

