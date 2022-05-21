Broadneck boys lacrosse advances to Class 4A championship game after 10-2 win over Urbana

Cassandra Ferguson is the owner of Elevation Global Media Group in Towson, which has studios for TV, livestreaming and podcasting. She opened her business during the pandemic in the Townson Commons building where LA Fitness is. She has been a radio show host for several years on Radio One AM and FM stations in Baltimore and is now helping others tell their stories. A Baltimore City native who assists students in the city, she has been married for over 30 years and lives in Harford County.

