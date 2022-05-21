ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, MD

Broadneck boys lacrosse advances to Class 4A championship game after 10-2 win over Urbana

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 4 days ago

Broadneck will make its first appearance...

www.halethorpe.com

WMDT.com

Kent Island claims the class 2A state championship

BALTIMORE, Md.– Kent Island defeated Huntingtown in a final score of 11-7 for the class 2a state championship on Tuesday. Kent Island would go into the 2nd quarter with a 3-0 lead over the Hurricanes. The Bucs would go into halftime with only a 3 goal lead. The Hurricanes would score back to back goals in the 3rd quarter to cut the lead to 7-4.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Urbana, MD
Sports
City
Urbana, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland men's lacrosse Final Four bound

Undefeated and number one Maryland is returning to the Final Four for the 28th time in school history. The Terps beat Virginia 18-9 in today's quarterfinal from Ohio State. Head coach John Tillman has now led Maryland to the NCAA Semifinals for the ninth time in 11 tournaments since taking over as head coach in 2011. At 16-0, the Terps are off their best start in school history.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Qudus Wahab Transfers Back to Georgetown After Underwhelming Year at Maryland

Qudus Wahab transfers back to Hoyas after year at Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The grass isn't always greener on the other side as Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab has quickly learned entering his senior season. After a year of playing with the Maryland Terrapins, the 6-foot-11 center will return to where his collegiate career began, transferring back to the Georgetown Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
#Baltimore Sun
Wbaltv.com

Blue Angels rehearse over Annapolis during USNA's Commissioning Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few delays due to bad weather conditions and low visibility, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels took flight Tuesday afternoon over the Severn River in Annapolis. The flight was a practice run for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The main show is scheduled...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Spun

Washington Fans Are Furious With New Stadium Rumors

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking into building a new stadium in Virginia after calling the D.C. area home for over six decades. Earlier today, ESPN's John Keim reported that the team has purchased $100 million worth of land in Prince William County, Virginia. The reported total amount of land is around 200 acres.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Lacrosse
High School Sports
Sports
fox5dc.com

11-year-old Prince George's County native is a pool-playing phenom

BOWIE, Md. - Center Pocket in Bowie has billiards, beer, and an 11-year-old pool-playing phenom who goes by the name of Jawz. "My dad gave me that nickname because I was killing people on the pool table," D’Angelo "Jawz" Spain told FOX 5. Nearby players agreed. When it comes...
halethorpe.com

Elevation Global Media Group in Towson | PHOTOS

Cassandra Ferguson is the owner of Elevation Global Media Group in Towson, which has studios for TV, livestreaming and podcasting. She opened her business during the pandemic in the Townson Commons building where LA Fitness is. She has been a radio show host for several years on Radio One AM and FM stations in Baltimore and is now helping others tell their stories. A Baltimore City native who assists students in the city, she has been married for over 30 years and lives in Harford County.
TOWSON, MD
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio announces "The Torrey & Dan Show"

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 announces a new Afternoon Drive Show – The Torrey and Dan Show. Already familiar to station listeners through their individual long-standing programs, Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are combining forces to co-host weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Torrey had previously helmed The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
proptalk.com

Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop: Part 1

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

