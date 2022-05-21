High school sports roundup (May 20)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following his second-place finish on the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” Ravens legend Ray Lewis made a surprise visit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Monday to present his donation of $134,166 and meet with patients. The patients and staff cheered for Lewis as he walked into the room, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was able to chat and visit with some of the pediatric patients. Lewis tested his survival skills for 15 days in the Panamanian jungle, competing against eight other celebrities. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges. Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March. “As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said. “Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch. “Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO