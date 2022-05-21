ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

High school sports roundup (May 20)

By Halethorpe
 4 days ago

Here’s a roundup of high...

Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Elevation Global Media Group in Towson | PHOTOS

Cassandra Ferguson is the owner of Elevation Global Media Group in Towson, which has studios for TV, livestreaming and podcasting. She opened her business during the pandemic in the Townson Commons building where LA Fitness is. She has been a radio show host for several years on Radio One AM and FM stations in Baltimore and is now helping others tell their stories. A Baltimore City native who assists students in the city, she has been married for over 30 years and lives in Harford County.
TOWSON, MD
NBC Washington

Qudus Wahab Transfers Back to Georgetown After Underwhelming Year at Maryland

Qudus Wahab transfers back to Hoyas after year at Maryland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The grass isn't always greener on the other side as Flint Hill's Qudus Wahab has quickly learned entering his senior season. After a year of playing with the Maryland Terrapins, the 6-foot-11 center will return to where his collegiate career began, transferring back to the Georgetown Hoyas.
GEORGETOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland men's lacrosse Final Four bound

Undefeated and number one Maryland is returning to the Final Four for the 28th time in school history. The Terps beat Virginia 18-9 in today's quarterfinal from Ohio State. Head coach John Tillman has now led Maryland to the NCAA Semifinals for the ninth time in 11 tournaments since taking over as head coach in 2011. At 16-0, the Terps are off their best start in school history.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ray Lewis donates $134K in TV show winnings to children's hospital

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center is celebrating a big win thanks to Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Lewis delivered a check for $134,000 from his winnings for coming in second on a TV competition show. Officials at the children's center said the money will immediately be put to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Visits Johns Hopkins Children’s Center To Make $134K Donation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following his second-place finish on the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” Ravens legend Ray Lewis made a surprise visit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Monday to present his donation of $134,166 and meet with patients. The patients and staff cheered for Lewis as he walked into the room, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was able to chat and visit with some of the pediatric patients. Lewis tested his survival skills for 15 days in the Panamanian jungle, competing against eight other celebrities. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges. Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March. “As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said. “Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch. “Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Blue Angels Practice Flight to Close USNA (Route 450) Bridge Closure in Annapolis, MD Midday on Tuesday

The practice flight of the Blue Angels happens between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. For public safety, the USNA (Route 450) Bridge will be closed at that time. The Blue Angels is a flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy. Formed in 1946, the unit is the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world, after the French Patrouille de France was formed in 1931. Wikipedia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fells Point business owners fear rowdy summer ahead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Fells Point business owners spent Monday cleaning up, after a party crowd left the community trashed this weekend. "It shouldn't be that we have to clean up after this kind of non-sense," said store owner Beth Hawks. Just after midnight Sunday morning, a fight broke...
BALTIMORE, MD
clayconews.com

Sunday Crash of Bus carrying Forty Seven People on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, Maryland remains under Investigation

KINGSVILLE, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured Sunday in Baltimore County. Shortly before 7:00 A.M. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South near Kingsville, Maryland for a report of a bus that overturned.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

