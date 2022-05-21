ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Rollingwood Pool preparations | PHOTOS

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 4 days ago

Pool employees get the facility ready at Rollingwood...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

halethorpe.com

Elevation Global Media Group in Towson | PHOTOS

Cassandra Ferguson is the owner of Elevation Global Media Group in Towson, which has studios for TV, livestreaming and podcasting. She opened her business during the pandemic in the Townson Commons building where LA Fitness is. She has been a radio show host for several years on Radio One AM and FM stations in Baltimore and is now helping others tell their stories. A Baltimore City native who assists students in the city, she has been married for over 30 years and lives in Harford County.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City leaders in Vegas for conference to 'forge relationships'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore’s city council meeting was canceled for May 23 while the council president, mayor, and other government officials attend a conference in Las Vegas on the taxpayer’s dime. Council President Nick Mosby canceled the meeting and during the May 18 Board of Estimates meeting,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Step Up Presence Around Local Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and parents will likely notice a heavier police presence at Maryland schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies across the country including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support. The Anne Arundel County Police Department...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

A Baltimore County news update with WYPR reporter John Lee

The Fraternal Order of Police held a vote of no-confidence last night regarding Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, and called for her dismissal. The County school system is grappling with persistent transportation problems and a nationwide driver shortage. And concerns over Baltimore County teacher pay and school safety sparked...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Illegal dirt bikes increase growing frustration of city residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Illegal dirt bikes, roaring through city streets, are fueling another round of frustration for residents. This time in Greektown. It happened on Ponca Street, near Fait Avenue at about 10 p.m., Friday night. One neighbor who captured a video of riders, said she felt the noise...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: House GOP Wants Frosh to Sue Biden, Navarro’s MoCo Endorsement Has Statewide Implications, and More

GOP leaders note that when President Trump was in office, Frosh frequently took advantage of the Maryland Defense Act of 2017, which authorized the attorney general to sue the federal government. The post Political Notes: House GOP Wants Frosh to Sue Biden, Navarro’s MoCo Endorsement Has Statewide Implications, and More appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights Preakness Festival has makings of new Baltimore tradition

Just around the corner from Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Saturday, there was another celebration that has all the makings of a new Baltimore tradition. The Park Heights Preakness Festival featured everything the Preakness has from music, food, fellowship and, of course, horses. "I'm astounded. I feel like that was...
BALTIMORE, MD

