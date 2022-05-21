Rollingwood Pool preparations | PHOTOS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO