Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser Public Calendar for Saturday, May 21-Sunday, May 22, 2022

dc.gov
 4 days ago

Deliver Remarks at Girls on the Run - DC Spring Community 5K. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to...

mayor.dc.gov

dc.gov

Statement on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

(Washington, DC) Today, the Council of the District of Columbia unanimously approved Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 spending plan – the District’s 27th consecutive balanced budget. Following the Council’s vote, the Mayor released the following statement:. “Today, with the support of the Council, we passed the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Richmond apartment prices a magnet for D.C. residents moving south

Nearly half of all searches for apartments in Richmond are coming from people outside of the area — and most of those searches are coming from folks in Washington, D.C. Why it matters: Median rent has skyrocketed in Richmond — up 22.7% since March 2020 — while the apartment vacancy rate is 4.6%, the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. An influx of new residents means existing Richmonders will see prices continue to climb as inventory shrinks even further.
WASHINGTON, DC
dc.gov

Mayor Bowser Appoints Glen Lee as the Next Chief Financial Officer of the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Glen Lee as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the District of Columbia. Mr. Lee is a proven leader with several decades of experience who currently serves as the Finance Director for the City of Seattle where he is responsible for the city’s accounting, treasury, debt management, risk management, and payroll functions. He also oversaw Seattle’s effort to standardize financial processes and implement new financial and human resource systems. In addition, Mr. Lee manages the tax administration function, and leads a coalition of Washington cities that operates a multi-jurisdictional business licensing and tax filing system for Seattle-region taxpayers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Meanwhile on 15th Street, NW

Thanks to Geordan for sending from Logan Circle around 10:15am. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”. Prince Of Petworth Today...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

6604 1st St. NW Apt. #3

A charming one bedroom, one bath apartment located on the second floor of a four-unit converted house. Walking distance to the Takoma Park METRO. - Enter this unique junior unit from a common area directly into the living room (15x13) with hardwood floors. Bedroom (12x11) also has hardwood floors. Dining room (6x11) is located at the back of the unit. Kitchen comes equipped with a gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Full bath located next to the kitchen. Unit has use of common back yard.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Person
Martin Luther King
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria schools switch to remote learning due to ongoing power outages

Two Alexandria City Public Schools have switched to virtual classes due to widespread power outages around the city after a storm Sunday night. Alexandria City High School’s King Street campus (ACHS) and Charles Barrett Elementary School have both switched to asynchronous virtual learning, meaning classes are being switched to online rather than in-person.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

DC is transient, but no more than other big metros

The D.C. metro area has often been labeled a transient market, with election cycles and its population of young professionals leading to a constant churn of people moving in and out. While those dynamics are real, the D.C. area really isn’t that much more transient than other large metros right...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Prince George's Teachers Demonstrate for Better Pay, Conditions

Many Prince George’s County teachers demonstrated outside their schools on Tuesday and began and ended their days according to their contracted hours. The teacher’s union said they’re trying to send a message to the school district: They want better pay and improved work-life balance. “Overworked educators =...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains”

Over the weekend in my Columbia Heights rowhome, sewage-looking material came up in my basement drains unprovoked (2 outside/1 inside) as well as a little in basement toilet/tub. Everything otherwise was draining properly and when it came up you could hear some kind of suction noise. After the rain yesterday,...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Amtrak's bid to take over Union Station

WASHINGTON - A legal back and forth about the future of Union Station continues. Last month, FOX 5 told you about Amtrak’s bid to use eminent domain to take the station over. Currently, Amtrak owns about 13% of the station, mainly the platform and rails. Amtrak wants to use...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Supermarket News

Lidl plans third Washington, D.C., store

Hard discount grocer Lidl has unveiled plans for a third Washington, D.C., store as it readies the opening of its 34th Virginia location next week. The Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) said Monday that Lidl US plans to build a nearly 29,000-square-foot in Upton Place, a new mixed-use development at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW in the District of Columbia by Donohoe Cos. and partner Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIMCO). No expected opening date was disclosed.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co announces time changes for five elementary schools, effective this August

Starting this August with the launch of the 2022-2023 school year, the start and end times for five elementary schools will change to an earlier or later schedule. The affected schools include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, T.C. Martin, and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.   The changes will accommodate transportation […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

