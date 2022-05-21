ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Chris Howard, A Success Or A Mess?

By Samuel Strait
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI suppose many in the County have received their copy of the latest. weekly effort by the local print newspaper, The Triplicate, to be. relevant in news produced here in Del Norte County. Gone is the more. regular feature of a near daily print version of news in this...

‘Buildings for Rich People’: Part Two of Punished for Another’s Crimes, a Look at the Ramifications of the Abatement Process

Today marks a significant anniversary in Humboldt County cannabis history–exactly five years ago on May 24, 2017, the first “Notice to Abate Nuisance” for cultivating cannabis without a permit was posted. By February of 2020 there were 970 abatements countywide, 236 of which were unresolved at the time. Of course, there have been more abatement cases and more resolved cases since then.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Veteran-Owned Popcorn Stand Revenue Cut in Half by Food Regulations

As patrons meander through the Garberville Farmer’s Market every Friday, the smell of popcorn entices the young and old to the bright yellow canopy of the Schroeder’s Gourmet Popcorn booth. Michael Schroeder, an Army Veteran and his wife Tonya moved to Humboldt County two years ago, where they have established themselves as “the popcorn people,” selling their gourmet popcorn at farmer’s markets and along the roadside throughout the county. That came to a screeching halt in mid-April when a worker from Humboldt County’s Division of Environmental Health (DEH) came by their pop-up booth on Herrick Avenue in Eureka to tell them that they were operating illegally.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CLEAN SWEEP CRESCENT CITY

It’s that time of year when one of the perks of living in the city comes true. You get to put out grass, leaves, limbs and brush this coming next and it will all be picked up at NO CHARGE, as in FREE. Here are the parameters:. TUESDAY, May...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
California's Quirkiest Race to Soon Roll

MEASURING QUIRK-A-TUDE? That would require some sort of official Quirk-a-meter, or Quirkscale, or a wacky, knob-covered thingamabob that takes into account how many quirky elements an event might offer. Since we're not in possession of any of those devices, though we surely would love to be, we simply have to go by our inner Quirk-tuition, which tells us when something is incredibly and unapologetically quirky. And our deepest Quirk-tuition is pinging over an upcoming Humboldt County lark, the multi-day merriment known as the Kinetic Grand Championship. This outlandish occasion, which is headquartered in Arcata, has delivered daffy delights to onlookers and competitors alike for well over half a century, thanks to the handmade, super-inventive, pretty-dang-weird people-powered vehicles that rule the race.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Born Free. Taxed to Death!

Recently, the petitions to repeal Measure R, the 1% County Sales Tax, was prepared to go on the June primary ballot. Oh, No! said the Del Norte County Board of Supervisors. We’ll put it on the November ballot AND since the petition used “RESOLUTION” INSTEAD OF “ORDINANCE”, you’ll have to submit another 416 signatures to get the repeal of the sales tax on the November ballot. AND you have to turn in all those signatures by JUNE 30, 2022.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Eureka City Schools are now facing likely legal action from real estate developers over the district’s decision to implement new building permit fees. Eureka’s school Superintendent defends the decision to charge these developer fees saying the district needs the matching revenue in order to obtain millions of dollars in state grants. The money […] The post Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/23 – Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Complex In Medford, Structure Fire In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. One resident was burned and transported to the hospital by Mercy Flights Ambulance after a fire broke out at the Village Apartments in Medford on Saturday evening.
MEDFORD, OR
PacifiCorp proposes rate increase, public invited to comment

Utility provider PacifiCorp has proposed a 6.8% increase in its rates. In Oregon, that means Pacific Power customers could see their electric bills go up next year. PacifiCorp serves customers in Oregon communities such as Medford, Roseburg, Coos Bay, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. The agency responsible for overseeing utility...
OREGON STATE
Third Condor Set to Fly Free

The Northern California Condor Restoration Program is readying to send a third condor out into the wilds of Humboldt County on Wednesday to join two others — A2 and A3 — that took their first foray earlier this month. A change in the weather forecast is delaying the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County Wants You on the 2022-2023 Civil Grand Jury

This is a press release from the Humboldt County 2022 Civil Grand Jury:. Humboldt County Superior Court is now accepting applications for service on the 2022-2023 Civil Grand Jury. If you’re interested in learning more about the workings of local government and would like to make recommendations for its improvement, this 12-month volunteer role could be right for you.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eeny, Meeny, Miney, Moe – You are “Mentally Ill”

That’s right, the Government now claims that one of five people reading this are clinically Mentally Ill. Maybe, a higher percentage for readers of Crescent City Times who disagree with the Governments enabling of bad living standards. Will morals, consequences, or fiscal responsibility now be considered so extreme as to label each other Mentally Ill? What is the threshold for diagnosis? No coincidence, our local Board of Supervisors recently proclaimed May as Mental Illness Awareness Month as their Un-American leadership has resulted in systemic community depression.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
St. Joseph Hospital responds to high patient assaults

EUREKA, Calif. — Some nurses on the North Coast have been experiencing violence in the workplace for years, but within the last month, the hospital saw an uptick in cases. According to Chief Executive Roberta Luskin-Halk, the hospital reported nine assaults from patients which she says is enough to raise concern.
EUREKA, CA
Authorities respond to active structure fire in Eagle Point

Eagle Point, Ore. — At 7:03 pm on Sunday night, units responded to an active structure fire at 16171 Highway 62 in Eagle Point. Jackson County Fire Districts 3 and 4, as well as Jackson County Sheriff are currently on scene. This is a breaking news situation and this...
EAGLE POINT, OR

