City of Siloam Springs offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2022, for Memorial Day. This includes all City Hall and all City administrative offices. The Transfer Station will also be closed. Emergency services will of course be operational. Trash and recycling will not run Monday, May 31, 2022. Routes will be delayed one day all week. If your trash and recycling routes are Monday, pickup will be Tuesday and so on through the week.

2 DAYS AGO