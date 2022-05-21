Save the date: Highland Park Improvement Club Reset Fest will kickoff rebuilding effort

Martha Elizabeth (Hansen) Orvis “ran with perseverance the race marked out for her” and went to heaven on May 17, 2022 (Heb. 12:1). She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 14, 1959 into a family that instantly adored her. Though SMA kept her in a wheelchair, Martha was not her wheelchair nor did she live a fragile life. She could have easily chosen a mild existence, but she chose what her diagnosis would deem as wild instead. She was bold, adventurous, driven, wise, and strong. She could problem solve anything. In a world full of excuses, Martha gave none. She did not complain about the adversity she faced, but rather worked hard with a beautiful smile and abundant humor that brought laughter and joy wherever she went.

