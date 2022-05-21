ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Save the date: Highland Park Improvement Club Reset Fest will kickoff rebuilding effort

westsideseattle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast June 25, the Highland Park Improvement Club building at 1115 Holden Street SW was destroyed in a massive fire. In the interim the club members rallied to keep the spirit of community service alive. They...

www.westsideseattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

Ensign Road closed tomorrow

Ensign Road from Martin Way to Providence Mother Joseph Care Center will be closed off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, May 25, according to an Olympia press release. Both lanes of Ensign Road will undergo deep cleaning which will remove garbage and debris resulting from people camping along the road in their vehicles. Campers will only be allowed to return to the road if they have a permit from the Homeless Response Team, so the City can limit the number of vehicles parked along the road.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Mediterranean, Italian Food at the Doty Chehalis River Gage

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Dinners by reservation only. Editor’s Note: This story is part of "Headwaters to Harbor," a project by The Chronicle to document the Chehalis River from Pe Ell to Grays Harbor while highlighting people and issues connected to the river along the way. Our coverage is compiled online at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
travelawaits.com

10 Amazing Experiences In Quaint Port Townsend, Washington

Quaint Port Townsend is located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington. Dubbed the Paris of the Northwest by Sunset Magazine, this darling, historic town is known for its Victorian architecture and is one of only three designated Victorian seaports on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown is located on the waterfront with gorgeous public buildings and businesses dating back to the 19th century. On the bluff overlooking downtown with views for miles, you’ll find a residential area with beautiful Victorian homes and parks. Adjacent to downtown is the stunning Fort Worden Historical State Park. Here are some amazing experiences to enjoy during your visit to Port Townsend.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KING-5

Historic charm and bountiful brunch at this 1920s restaurant

SEATTLE — For a touch of the past and a taste of the present, head to the George restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle. Originally opened in 1924, the restaurant received a makeover thanks to the Fairmont's 2020 renovation. But there are still elements of the original restaurant that remain — like the windows, the wall molding, and several other little touches.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Exploring Waterfalls and Fossils in East Whatcom County

Having grown up in Whatcom County and worked with property maps for the Whatcom County Assessor for almost 10 years, I thought I knew the county fairly well. Yet I hadn’t heard of the Racehorse Falls until another friend posted a family picture at a location I didn’t recognize — with stunning waterfalls behind them. I learned there are two ways to see the waterfalls: one fairly easy and family-friendly and the other requiring more wear and tear, plus a trek into water.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview Park#Memorials#Save The Date#Hpic#Food Distribution
KIRO 7 Seattle

Schick Shadel Hospital announces permanent closure

Schick Shadel Hospital announced they are closing their doors on June 30, due to lower demand during the pandemic. According to a media release, the Seattle-area hospital opened in 1935 and has been providing treatment services for adults with substance use disorders. The last day for patients will be June...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Martha Orvis: Edmonds School District teacher was a passionate advocate for students

Martha Elizabeth (Hansen) Orvis “ran with perseverance the race marked out for her” and went to heaven on May 17, 2022 (Heb. 12:1). She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 14, 1959 into a family that instantly adored her. Though SMA kept her in a wheelchair, Martha was not her wheelchair nor did she live a fragile life. She could have easily chosen a mild existence, but she chose what her diagnosis would deem as wild instead. She was bold, adventurous, driven, wise, and strong. She could problem solve anything. In a world full of excuses, Martha gave none. She did not complain about the adversity she faced, but rather worked hard with a beautiful smile and abundant humor that brought laughter and joy wherever she went.
EDMONDS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
thurstontalk.com

Sensory Tool House in Lacey Supports the Neurodiverse Community

Everyone has their own tolerances for sensory stimulants like light, movement, texture, pressure, sounds, foods and odors. But sometimes neurodiverse individual’s significant responses to stimuli may be challenging for them or others to manage. That’s why Sensory Tool House, LLC in Lacey offers much-needed help with adaptive items and programs.
LACEY, WA
My Clallam County

Killer whale in Port Angeles Harbor is well known to whale experts

PORT ANGELES – There’s been a huge amount of buzz all day about an orca whale that found its way into the canal at the McKinley paper mill last night and hung around until about 9:00 this morning. A video shot by Sheriff’s Sgt. John Hollis and shared to our Facebook page has 24,000 views and hundreds of shares.
PORT ANGELES, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Executive Constantine announces plan to rapidly accelerate protection of the last, best 65,000 acres of forests, trails, rivers, farmland, and greenspace

King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced a proposal for the November ballot that would rapidly accelerate the county’s capacity to protect open spaces, including forests, trails, river corridors, farmland, and urban greenspace. The proposal – which would cost the owner of a median-value home less than $2 more...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Bear That Evaded Capture for Years Is Caught, Killed

The unnaturally large black bear that evaded capture on the Eastside for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah last week, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted raiding garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times over nearly three years, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
ISSAQUAH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Is a ‘chop shop’ operating in plain sight beneath First Ave. Bridge?

Car theft victims want to know who is responsible for what they’re calling a “chop shop” operating in plain sight beneath Seattle’s First Avenue Bridge. According to King County property records, the parcels of land right next to the Duwamish River, overrun by trash and dozens of stripped cars, are jointly owned by both the state and the city of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy