Rory McIlroy made a Sunday charge for the second successive major as the US PGA Championship headed for an exciting climax at Southern Hills.McIlroy, who finished runner-up in the Masters thanks to a closing 64 at Augusta National, began the final round nine shots off the lead after following an opening 65 with disappointing rounds of 71 and 74.That looked to have ended his chances of claiming a fifth major title and first since winning the 2014 US PGA, but McIlroy may have had other ideas and made a brilliant start with four birdies in a row from the second.The...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO