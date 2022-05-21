ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2628 N Stowell Ave

MATC Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStowell Manor-Professionally Managed By Wellston Apartments - Stowell Manor is a pet free community located behind Sendik’s on Downer Avenue. Offering one bedroom apartment homes Stowell Manor includes heat, water and sewer. Stowell Manor...

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

133 W Oregon St

- Conveniently located near downtown Milwaukee in the up-and-coming Walker’s Point Neighborhood! Our refurbished historic building is located just south of downtown Milwaukee. A one-minute drive will take you to either 794 (Westbound), 43 (Northbound), or 94 (Southbound). These beautiful apartments are the perfect location for those who work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

Duo Apartments - Franklin Pl

@@@@ Large, Spacious Studio Close to Downtown! av 7/1 - 1615 N. Franklin St. has one studio coming available July 1st. Located just south of Brady St, these Lower East Side gems offer convenient proximity to downtown and social scenes. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, an over-sized living space, and a cozy kitchen. Complete with a fenced backyard, shared balcony, and a small weight lifting room, this is the studio you’ve been waiting for! On-site, coin-operated laundry. Enjoy Downtown living for a Lower East Side price- $770/mo, heat included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3778 S. 84th Street

Newly Remodeled Huge 2 Bedroom - Large Smoke Free 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Includes refrigerator, stove, A/C, storage unit and a parking space. *********All New Carpets, New Ceramic Tile in Bathroom, New Kitchen, Huge closets and HEAT Included. ***********NO Dogs Allowed. Rent starting at $775.00. Call Brett today for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

3827-3829 N Humboldt

6/16 or 7/1 - $805– 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit - Includes Heat - Riverwest / UWM - 3827 N Humboldt - Virtual Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/53f16734-7d68-4e8d-ad11-cef76507a989/. $805-Sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Riverwest neighborhood. Close to Outpost Natural Foods and various other stores and restaurants. Re-finished hardwood floors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

300 West Florida Street

Luxury Living in Walker's Point - Timber Lofts is built on the idea that a beautiful, comfortable, convenient luxury apartment home can also observe high standards of environmentally responsible living. Learn more about our innovative, eco-friendly construction, the first of its kind in Wisconsin. We offer luxurious Studios and 1...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1500-08 S. 92nd Street

Efficiency unit with Heat included!! - Large, clean efficiency available for rent on the corner of 92nd and Orchard. Appliances and heat are included. Laundry and storage facilities are also available in the basement. If you would like to receive more information or set up a showing, please give our office a call at 262-966-9964.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Cafe Hollander Unveils New Menu

Café Hollander, which has multiple locations including one at 2608 N. Downer Ave. and another in Wauwatosa, is celebrating its 15th birthday this year. To commemorate the milestone, the restaurant has unveiled its new summer menu, which features over 20 new items, as well as fresh takes on traditional Dutch and Belgian dishes. Lori Fredrich reports:
WAUWATOSA, WI
MATC Times

2725 W McKinley Blvd

2 Bedroom Apartment - Leasing Agent Joseph: 224-305-7442. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) - Call or text Joseph to set up a showing 224-305-7442. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1030 N. Marshall

4BR UNIT with Washer+Dryer in unit and PRIVATE Balcony - This 4BR features wide and open quarters perfect for all our living and hosting needs. Perks of this unit include: in unit washer and dryer, private balcony, and landlord pays for the big utility: HEAT! Pets are allowed at an additional fee and parking may be available. Please inquire at time of showing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

342 N Water Street

Sophisticated Comfort - Lounge around, work from home, and have wonderful gatherings in this large one bedroom unit. With 933 square feet to work with, each space provides an opportunity for all of your needs. The included flex room/den is great for storage, an office setup, or any other configuration that fits your needs. Three closets in the bedroom, a unique bedroom layout, and the original true loft style allows for an airy flow throughout the unit. This unit is the "Jack/Jill of all trades", you will not want to miss this!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Waukesha Hardee’s demolished

WAUKESHA — The former Hardee’s building at 130 NW Barstow St. has been demolished, making way for new development at the site in the future. According to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, there are no current plans for a new development at the site. The...
WAUKESHA, WI
discoverhometown.com

Fire destroys house in Richfield

Units from eight fire departments responded to a fire in the village of Richfield during the overnight hours of May 24. According to a statement from the Washington County Fire Department, at approximately 12:31 a.m. May 24 the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire in the 3400 block of North Shore Drive in the Village of Richfield. A caller on scene reported that the rear deck of the residence was on fire and that flames and smoke were visible. The first deputy on the scene reported that the fire had spread from the deck and into the rear of the residence.
RICHFIELD, WI
MATC Times

5344 W Leon Terrace

Great 2 Bedroom in quiet area - Great ranch style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Large bedrooms. Beautiful brick wall in living room. Washer and dryer hook ups. Lots of storage. Off street parking and appliances included. Located next to shopping area and bus lines. Rent Assistance Accepted. Location. 5344 W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fire displaces 13 people in Milwaukee; son helps get family out

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a fire that displaced 13 people. The fire started at a multi-unit home near North 24th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were able to get the initial fire out quickly but it reignited a short time...
MILWAUKEE, WI

