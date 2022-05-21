2628 N Stowell Ave

@@@@ Large, Spacious Studio Close to Downtown! av 7/1 - 1615 N. Franklin St. has one studio coming available July 1st. Located just south of Brady St, these Lower East Side gems offer convenient proximity to downtown and social scenes. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, an over-sized living space, and a cozy kitchen. Complete with a fenced backyard, shared balcony, and a small weight lifting room, this is the studio you’ve been waiting for! On-site, coin-operated laundry. Enjoy Downtown living for a Lower East Side price- $770/mo, heat included.
