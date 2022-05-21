ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Man from Snyder arrested for DWI

nyspnews.com
 4 days ago

On May 20, 2022, at 2:20 am, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested David E, Heppner, 37 of Snyder,...

www.nyspnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

2-year-old dies after crash in Wheatfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old is dead and an infant injured after a crash at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road. Deputies said that a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling east on Niagara Falls Blvd. when the Mitsubishi entered the...
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest 2 individuals in Bath.

On May23, 2022, the State Police arrested John E. Roe for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree from an investigation that began in early May, of 2022. It is alleged that Roe illegally entered a residence without permission. Also, after consulting with the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, State Police charged Jessica...
BATH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snyder, NY
Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clarence, NY
City
Amherst, NY
nyspnews.com

Sherman resident arrested for DWI

On May 21st, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Thomas Jadlowski, 72, of Sherman, for Driving While Intoxicated. The Troopers responded to Hazen Road and North Road in Findley Lake for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Jadlowski was placed under arrest after failing several SFSts and transported to sp Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .12. Jadlowski was then processed, issued tickets and released. Jadlowski is scheduled to appear in the town of Mina Court next month. Jadlowski was not injured from driving off the road.
SHERMAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire breaks out Wednesday at Shawnee Golf Course

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Wheatfield. According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, it received numerous calls Wednesday reporting a commercial structure fire at the Shawnee Golf Course. Deputies arrived to the golf...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Troopers#Sfst
nyspnews.com

Leandra's Law arrest in Randolph

On May 20th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jacob Carr, 32, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. The Troopers responded to I-86 in Randolph for a report of a disabled vehicle. The driver, Carr, exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs. Carr was then transported to SP Jamestown, processed, and issued tickets. Carr is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month. The two children that were inside Carr’s vehicle during the incident were turned over to a third party.
RANDOLPH, NY
nyspnews.com

Kennedy resident charged with Criminal Mischief

On May 21st, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Billie Best, 22, of Kennedy, for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree. The Troopers responded to a residence in Ellington for a criminal mischief complaint. Investigation revealed that when arrangements for a property retrieval fell through, Best left the complainant’s items in an outside location, resulting in the items becoming damaged in the elements. Best was placed under arrest, processed at SP Jamestown and issued an appearance ticket. Best is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellington Court next month.
KENNEDY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police investigate serious injury accident in Macedon.

On May 23, 2022, at approximately 7:52 a.m., the State Police responded to a serious injury accident at the intersection of Macedon Center Road and Walworth Road in the town of Macedon. Troopers interviewed witnesses and preliminarily believe that the Tactor-trailer was eastbound on Macedon Center Road and passed through...
MACEDON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nyspnews.com

Jamestown resident charged with Drug Possession

On May 22nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Eric Lundsten, 37, of Jamestown, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree. The Troopers and Ellicott Police officers responded to a residence in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Traffic delay in the Batavia area

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 4:00 A.M., Troopers will be assisting with an oversized load escort. This escort may take several hours and is anticipated to cause traffic delays. The course of travel will be:. Howard Steet, Batavia. Harvester Ave. West on NY-5 North on NY-98 West on NY-31A.
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Shoplifting arrest in Jamestown

On May 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown responded to Kwik Fill on North Main Street in Jamestown for a report of shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Richard Pendergrass-Nowak, 31, of Summerville, SC, walked out of the store with $31.00 in unpaid merchandise. Pendergrass-Nowak was located shortly afterward still in possession of the stolen items and placed under arrest. Pendergrass-Nowak was processed at SP Jamestown, issued an appearance ticket and released. Pendergrass-Nowak is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court on a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man arrested following noise complaint

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following a noise complaint. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department served Stephen D. Holt, 72, of Canandaigua a criminal summons for noise disturbance. Holt is alleged to have played his music for approximately four hours at a loud volume, disturbing nearby neighbors.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Victim Over Money

One Buffalo man is dead and now one man will spend decades in prison due to an argument over money. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. The Buffalo man will serve 21 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Quinton O. Turner killed a man during an argument over money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy