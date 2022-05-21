ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

The Doo-Wah Riders LIVE! at the Grunin Center

By Spotlight Central
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of country music are ready and waiting inside Toms River, NJ’s Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, May 14, 2022 evening for a live concert by The Doo-Wah Riders. The Doo-Wah Riders are a country band with a Cajun twist. Founded in Southern California in 1978, the group has...

