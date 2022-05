Las Vegas seemingly (and probably literally) has more major construction projects than any city in the world. At the moment, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a project that has been on a nearly 20-year odyssey, continues its slow journey to a late-2023 opening. In addition, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report has decided to rebrand it's Bally's Casino into its Horseshoe brand, a move that was prompted by Bally's Corporation (BALY) - Get Bally's Corporation Report wanting to use that name on a revamped Tropicana.

