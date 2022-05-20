ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Good karma

Good karma

Ask Mary Hearding about the spark that prompted her and husband Paul Hearding to found Karma Tutors and the Karma Tutors Impact Fund and her response is, in her words, “a multi-layered, everything-interconnected answer.”. A for-profit tutoring service, Karma Tutors provides after-school, weekend and summer one-to-one sessions, virtual or...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Live poetry returns to town

Zoom sessions enabled the arts to continue to flourish during the pandemic — and perhaps no one has made better use of the live screen experience than a certain much-loved poetry group. Cofounded by award-winning scribes Art Goodtimes and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer — and co-sponsored by the Telluride Institute...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Mountainfilm returns in full force

Mountainfilm Festival is back in full force for 2022 starting tomorrow. The festival kicks off Thursday, with its final day on Monday, May 30. One of the most beloved festivals held in Telluride, Mountainfilm features filmmakers from across the world. Films cover everything from classic outdoor films to climate change and social justice.
TELLURIDE, CO
Weekly Planet Picks

Weekly Planet Picks

The 2022 edition of Telluride Mountainfilm begins Thursday and goes through Monday, with screenings, readings and more downtown and in Mountain Village (a virtual fest follows next week). Visit mountainfilm.org to see a complete schedule. SMART transport adds new services starting Monday, May 30 from Telluride to Norwood, including additional...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

A tale that needed telling

Judy Muller, of Norwood, has released her third book, “The Redheaded Cook of the Desert: Meth, Murder and Motherhood.” Muller, who’s already authored two other books and has retired from her journalism career, told The Norwood Post over the weekend she just couldn’t let the new book’s story go.
NORWOOD, CO
Elk calving season

Elk calving season

Elk calving season is underway. From late May and early to mid-June, after a 250-day gestational period, cows steal away from their herd to find a covered area to give birth. Newborn calves are hidden in brush and trees. They are born with spots for camouflage and are scentless to protect them from predators.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Norwood journalist, author releases new book

The Daily Planet

Consumer confidence shaky heading into summer

When it comes to summer travel, there’s some good news and some challenging news. Matt Skinner, director of Colorado Flights Alliance (CFA), gave an update to Telluride Town Council Tuesday morning, revealing data that he said represented “two sides of a coin.”. On one hand, faced with inflation,...
TELLURIDE, CO
New TES principal

New TES principal

Kelly Treinen hired to lead Telluride Elementary School. From a strong field of candidates vying for the principal job at Telluride Elementary School…
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Summer construction season has begun

This summer’s construction season will carry the usual impacts — noise, traffic and parking — but not quite to the same degree as the 2021 building explosion. Telluride Planning and Building Director, Ron Quarles, delivered his annual heads-up to Telluride Town Council during a Tuesday morning work session. The summer ahead, Quarles said, is a marked contrast to the post-lockdown construction boom of 2021, but he cautioned council that more permits could be pulled in the coming weeks.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Norwood gets $400k sidewalk grant

It was exactly a year ago that Norwood’s town clerk Amanda Pierce announced a CDOT grant she’d been working on. Then, she requested board approval to send off an application that was due in May of 2021. Pierce told the Norwood Town Board the grant was called the...
NORWOOD, CO

