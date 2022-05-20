This summer’s construction season will carry the usual impacts — noise, traffic and parking — but not quite to the same degree as the 2021 building explosion. Telluride Planning and Building Director, Ron Quarles, delivered his annual heads-up to Telluride Town Council during a Tuesday morning work session. The summer ahead, Quarles said, is a marked contrast to the post-lockdown construction boom of 2021, but he cautioned council that more permits could be pulled in the coming weeks.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO