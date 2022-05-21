ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Guanci 's six goals lead Glastonbury past South Windsor in girls lacrosse

By Journal Inquirer Staff sports@journalinquirer.com
 4 days ago

GLASTONBURY 14, SOUTH WINDSOR 10. Chrstina Guanci scored six goals and Avery Olschefskie four Friday as host Glastonbury held on for a CCC North victory.

The Guardians (10-6) saw South Windsor (11-2) cut their five-goal lead to 12-10 with seven minutes left but the Bobcats would get no closer. Bridget Clarke made seven saves in goal for Glastonbury.

Mady Syme netted five goals for South Windsor, which had won eight straight. Emma Lamica had a hat trick with Maliya Haddock and Kayden Burke adding one goal each. Goalie Ciara Styles made 10 saves.

The Bobcats host Newington Monday.

VALLEY REGIONAL 21, ROCKVILLE 7. Emi Busson scored nine goals to lead visiting Valley Regional to a non-league win.

Rowan Pilon added a hat trick for the Warriors (14-2) while Sage Laporte, Salmi Miller, Grace Haskins and Lilly Lavigne each had two. Regan Doyon made five saves.

Olivia Mistretta’s four goals paced Rockville, which finishes the season 2-14. Alexia Diaz added two goals while Audrey Molin had one. Goalie Mandi Rivard stopped nine shots.

