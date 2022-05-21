Sasha Banks & Naomi Walk Out Of WWE Raw | Grapsody Podcast on Fightful 5/21/22

UpUpDownDown is back, but many of its familiar faces will not be. The gaming platform that Xavier Woods made famous made a big return last week, but there are going to be some heavy omissions. We're told that most, if not all of the names that formerly appeared on UpUpDownDown before the hiatus are not expected back. There were a couple of the cast that had been brought back exclusively to do work on the channel, the last go around, and we're told that may be the case again as WWE was fond of Tyler Breeze's work with the channel. He's not wrestled since his WWE release and is said to be secure in post-wrestling life.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO