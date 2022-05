Alabama football’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding hinted at the Crimson Tide possibly picking up another commitment soon by tweeting the elephant emoji. Golding typically tweets out the emoji when Alabama is in line to receive a verbal commitment from a player he is recruiting. No Alabama football target has a public announcement on the horizon. However, if the past is any indication, Alabama fans should be on the look out for some good news on the recruiting front.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO