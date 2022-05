For the first time since the 2015 season, the Arkansas baseball team may find themselves on the road for the first round of NCAA regional play. After faltering at Alabama, this past weekend and a substandard RPI, the possibility that Baum Stadium will be empty in June is very real. That would buck the recent trend of the Razorbacks having a national seed locked up before the conference tournament.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO