ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton Public Library Events for June 2022

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Public Library seeks to engage, inspire, educate and unite everyone in their diverse community. They offer a myriad of events and educational programs each month. Here is a look at the library's events for June 2022. Tech: How to Get Photos Off Your Phone...

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

Audible Unveils Art Installations from First Phase of Newark Artist Collaboration

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On May 24, 2022 Audible unveiled a series of installations and public artworks from the Newark Artist Collaboration (NAC), a program created to amplify the work of Newark-based artists and encourage local investment in Newark’s creative community. Audible’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Don Katz, and VP of Urban Innovation, Aisha Glover, were joined this morning by elected officials, business leaders, Audible employees, and Newark residents for a celebration debuting the installations with speeches and a walking tour of the creative work in Audible’s newly renovated 1 Washington Park headquarters and in the surrounding downtown neighborhood.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Alfa Art Gallery presents "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination"

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The walls at Alfa Art Gallery currently feature the group oil and mixed media exhibition "Beyond the Brush: The Contemporary Imagination" now through August 28th, 2022. The oil and mixed media exhibition has been a part of the ongoing success of Alfa's New Brunswick Art Salon (NBAS) program since 2010. This exhibition showcases a diverse array of artworks from esteemed artists both native to New Jersey as well as artists living and working within the tri-state area, and features oil paintings and mixed media works that truly push the boundaries of their media. In these selected abstract and figurative artworks, each artist presents their own innovative approach to both the traditional medium of oil paint and mixed media art in order to capture visions of the contemporary world.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Princeton, NJ
Government
City
Princeton, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Inside Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 at NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2022 star-studded concert lineup. A roster of dynamic artists will perform under the stars every Thursday from July 14 to August 25 during the 6:00pm to 9:00pm program. The events will also feature performances from NJPAC’s Arts Education students, up and coming artists and celebrity guest D.J.’s.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Unique Ramapo @PCCC Program to Award Degrees to First Student Cohort

(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Ramapo College of New Jersey awarded degrees to its first cohort of students who participated in the innovative partnership program with Passaic County Community College, Ramapo@PCCC. The program enables Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree holders of selected programs to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree from Ramapo while attending classes on the PCCC campus.
MAHWAH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Bird" by Kylie Vincent comes to Mile Square Theatre

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Following performances at the Kraine Theatre NYC, The Marsh in San Francisco and many other stops around the country, writer/performer Kylie Vincent (Adult Swim) & director Barbara Pitts McAdams (co-creator of The Laramie Project), present BIRD. Part Stand up, part solo show, part fever dream. The show comes to Mile Square Theatre for three performances May 27-29. A young woman listens to audio of her last stand-up gig. With GenZ dark humor she enlists the audience’s help unpacking “what happened.” As our narrator, self-identified as Bird, attempts to grapple with the present, past trauma keeps pecking it’s way into the story. BIRD’s family of origin become the Deer, the Gazelle and the Gorilla. And as BIRD relies on metaphor —sometimes to humorous effect, sometimes with heartbreaking imagery and honesty—she stops fleeing her past so she can soar.
HOBOKEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Woodson
New Jersey Stage

Skyline Theatre Company presents “Murder for Two”

(FAIR LAWN, NJ) -- Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County’s most established professional theatre company, presents a weekend of live theatrical performances of Murder for Two from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in Bergen County’s Fair Lawn. Everyone is a suspect in “Murder for Two” – a hilarious musical murder mystery with a very theatrical twist: one actor investigates the crime, while the actor plays all of the suspects…and they both play the piano!
FAIR LAWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Wing Joint In Monmouth County, NJ Is Getting 5 Star Reviews

Is this going to be your new place for chicken wings? I have seen nothing but amazing reviews about this new wing spot in Monmouth County. How did we get here? Well, it all started on a food Facebook group. As you probably know, people act completely different in private Facebook groups. These social media users usually curse, start fights, and they often express wild opinions. However, the good thing about a fun food Facebook group is that they highlight local businesses.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Enjoy A David Burke Meal That Is Severely Discounted In Rumson, NJ

Have you ever had the esteemed pleasure of eating at a David Burke restaurant?. You aren't just sitting down to eat. When you walk into a David Burke establishment, prepare yourself for a full dining experience filled with delicious food, creative cocktails, a welcoming ambiance and chic restaurant design. While...
RUMSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Poetry#Urban Construction#Google Meet
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
njbmagazine.com

Fort Monmouth Allison Hall Complex Sold

The Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) has sold the Allison Hall Complex to Fort Monmouth Business Center, LLC (FMBC), an assignee of TetherView Property Management. Allison Hall, which is listed on the National Register of Historic places, is a 36,665-square-foot administration building located on Signal Avenue in Oceanport and is part of a complex of five buildings (196, 199, 209, 210 and 359) situated on approximately 12 acres of land. The sale of the property occurred on May 20. FMBC intends to invest approximately $25 million into the redevelopment of the property.
OCEANPORT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

2022 Jersey City Jazz Festival

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Jersey City Jazz Festival is back for a two-day celebration the weekend of June 4th and 5th in the Powerhouse Arts District. The free-to-the-public annual event will feature fourteen bands on two stages, food trucks, a full bar, and a VIP experience at the 107 Morgan Street lot in Jersey City. The event is produced by the Jersey City-based non-profit Riverview Jazz and presented by Exchange Place Alliance. The 2022 festival will coincide with another beloved annual event - Bike JC’s Ward Tour, Sunday, June 5th, which will culminate at this year’s jazz festival. There will also be an after-party jam session at Moore’s Place on Monticello Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
New Jersey Stage

The Arts Council of Princeton presents "Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter"

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) announces that Interwoven Stories: The Final Chapter, the popular community stitching project created by artist/activist Diana Weymar (Princeton University ‘91), has gone national and will return to their Taplin Gallery from June 4 through July 2. The exhibition of more than 400 embroidery pieces, stitched by participants from around the country and right here in Princeton, opens Saturday, June 4 from 3:00pm-6:00pm and is free and open to all.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.3 The Point

The Best Steak Restaurants in Ocean County Chosen By You!

One of my absolute favorite foods is a good steak. Medium cook, rib-eye, and some good veggies on the side and I'm a happy camper. For me, nothing beats a great steak dinner. This article is an attempt to help you at home go out for a fantastic steak dinner. Let's "cut through" (pun intended) the red tape and get to the "meat" of this story (pun intended again)
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

728
Followers
3K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy