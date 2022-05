Wait, does this mean the "powers that be" have been actually listening to us here in East Texas? Well, we shall see. If for some reason you're not familiar with or have chosen to avoid it, Toll 49 is "a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," writes CBS 19.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO