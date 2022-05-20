ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency...

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cameron, west central Lafayette, Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, Vermilion and west central St. Landry Parishes through 800 AM CDT At 710 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welsh to 8 miles north of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Rayne, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Fenton, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Hayes, Forked Island and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 19:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Charles; Harford; Howard; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The southeastern District of Columbia Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Southeastern Howard County in central Maryland Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southern Harford County in northern Maryland Southeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland King George County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 725 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Milford Mill to 7 miles east of Massaponax, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Waldorf, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Pikesville, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Forestville, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, La Plata and Mayo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
