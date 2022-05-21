Bob Jones steps down as Sherman athletic director

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The Pottsboro Cardinals have been on fire these last few weeks beating Grand Saline, Boyd and Grandview on their way to the UIL regional semifinals. The Cardinals will face White Oak starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. at North Forney High School in a best-of-three series.
TCU Baseball closed out the regular season in style with a home sweep over the Santa Clara Broncos to extend its win streak to seven and finish with a 35-18 overall record. While the Frogs took care of business in Lupton against a non-conference foe, their Big 12 fate relied on one crucial result from Norman. Oklahoma had beaten Texas Tech in games 1 and 2 of their weekend series, which meant TCU needed a Red Raider win in game 3 to take sole claim of the 2022 Big 12 regular-season title.
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Donald W. Reynolds library in Durant has been hosting line dance classes along with other classes thanks to a grant. The library's winter activities are now coming to an end. Director Robbee Tonubbee is hoping dance classes will pop up again, but concedes it could be a challenge.
Notorious outlaws Bonnie and Clyde met their end on this day, May 23, 1934, shot to death by law enforcement officers, including a former Texas Ranger and FBI agents, in an ambush near Sailes, Louisiana. Sadly, it didn’t happen soon enough. Law enforcement officers in Tarrant County had been...
SADLER, Texas (KTEN) – It's taken almost eight decades for World War II veteran Weldon McClane to get his diploma, but he finally reached that milestone. McClane enlisted in the military after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, putting off a high school education. “That's when all hell broke...
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Memorial Day is just a week away. Many will pay respects to those who fought for our country. If you head to any cemetery and find a veteran’s headstone, you may wonder why someone left change on top. Each coin actually has a distinct meaning.
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — A company called Cielo Wind is interested in bringing power-producing turbines to Fannin and Lamar counties, but the project is meeting with some resistance. Bonham resident Chris Wilson has launched a petition to Stop Fannin-Lamar Wind Development. Cielo Wind's power generation project has plans to...
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Panther Row Eatery is raising funds for a Bonham family that recently suffered a terrible and sudden loss. The restaurant is holding a silent auction and will have a domino competition on Saturday afternoon. All proceeds will go to the family of Cindy Holmes, who died on May 15 along with her daughter Haley in an accident.
There's an abandoned and hidden cemetery in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of outlaws. Back in the 1800s and early 1900s, it was a popular place to dump bodies and dispose of evidence. It was also a hideout and gathering place for fugitives and cutthroats...
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Bonham and Fannin County are taking additional steps to keep the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center from leaving town. Bonham Mayor H.L. Compton and Fannin County Judge Randy Moore have written a letter to state representatives and to Denis McDonough, the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, asking that the VA maintain its hospital facilities in Bonham.
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — It was all hands on deck at Egypt Cemetery on Monday as Ada veterans and others worked to get it ready for Memorial Day. "Veterans will always take care of veterans, no matter what," said Army vet Cale Royston. Egypt Cemetery, the final resting place...
2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street in Lake Charles when they heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot. Deputies reportedly went to the parking lot after noticing a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies later discovered a firearm and several shell casings on the ground near where the car was seen leaving. A subsequent investigation revealed that the gunfire struck approximately five vehicles.
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $19.7 million in funding for the U.S. 75 expansion project. The decision required a budget amendment, with more than $12.5 million coming out of the general fund and around $7 million from federal American Rescue Plan funds. Grayson County...
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Pennington Creek has historically been Tishomingo's primary source of water. Over the past few months, it has seen lower levels due to drought conditions. So the Tishomingo City Council has approved a lease agreement that will bring in an additional groundwater source. "This will give...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Stonewall teenager has pleaded guilty to a fatal stabbing last year. Originally charged with first degree murder, 16-year-old Ryan James Campbell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jaimone Kirkland, 18, was killed at a park in Stonewall on April 18, 2021. His girlfriend rushed...
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — As a part of the City of Ardmore’s comprehensive water drainage study, staffers are asking for public input. The online survey will open Wednesday, and residents can report areas where they believe drainage could be improved. City Engineer Josh Randell said public comments will...
Plano (AP) – The actor who played the Red Power Ranger in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” films and television series has been charged with wire fraud conspiracy relating to the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program. The FBI says Jason Geiger is one of 19 defendants named in the federal indictment. He was arrested Tuesday, and remains jailed pending a Monday hearing in Plano. In all, the 19 defendants allegedly obtained by fraud at least 16 loans worth at least $3.5 million. the now 47 year old Jason Geiger, a resident of McKinney, played the Red Power Ranger under the stage name Austin St. John.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Rattan man is dead after being ejected from his truck in a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 6:02 a.m. on OK-3 and CR N4410 Rd. Troopers said 63-year-old Albert Slaton was headed east on OK-3 when he...
