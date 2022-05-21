Danny Sinoff Trio performs live on More in the Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Say the word psychedelics and it brings to mind images of a 60s mind-bending “trip.” But there’s a new face to this old class of drugs with a sometimes controversial past. Doctors are finding psychedelics relieve the “purple haze” of mental health problems that crush so many people. And South Florida is playing a pivotal role in the transformation of psychedelics in the direction of mainstream medicine. “I felt wrong,” says 49-year-old Michael Schur. Schur says he battled depression and thoughts of suicide from the time he was a child. Despite trying half a dozen drugs over the years, he said nothing...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO