Danny Sinoff Trio performs live on More in the Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Say the word psychedelics and it brings to mind images of a 60s mind-bending “trip.”
But there’s a new face to this old class of drugs with a sometimes controversial past.
Doctors are finding psychedelics relieve the “purple haze” of mental health problems that crush so many people. And South Florida is playing a pivotal role in the transformation of psychedelics in the direction of mainstream medicine.
“I felt wrong,” says 49-year-old Michael Schur.
Schur says he battled depression and thoughts of suicide from the time he was a child.
Despite trying half a dozen drugs over the years, he said nothing...
It’s officially kitten season and today we were joined by three special guests on More in the Morning. The Gulf Coast Humane society brought some furry friends who are in need of a forever home. For more information on how to adopt from the Gulf Coast Humane Society, click...
The recently completed Murano at Three Oaks apartment complex changed hands for $122.5 million, making it one of the highest-priced transactions of the year in Southwest Florida. The 318-unit complex, on the southwest corner of the Interstate 75 and Alico Road exit in south Fort Myers, was developed by Miami...
A Capital Grille fine dining restaurant and steakhouse is being planned for the old Mimi’s Café location at Bell Tower shopping center in south Fort Myers, public records show. Brett Mashchka, who has experience as a site development manager for Darden Restaurants, which owns the luxury restaurant chain,...
Many of Southwest Florida’s biggest movie theaters plan to reopen soon for the first time in months. Theater chain Regal expects to start reopening its theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21, including four theaters in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, AMC plans to...
Just south of Bay Harbor in Biscayne Bay hides the most exclusive community in Florida. Indian Creek is home to some of the World's wealthiest and most powerful individuals. It's often called the Billionaire Bunker and carries that nickname for a good reason.
NOTE: Many local events are being canceled or postponed this week due to the coronavirus. Check their website or social media page before going. Or consult our list of canceled events HERE. The green beer will flow this St. Patrick’s Day in Southwest Florida. But there’s more happening than just...
Cape Coral, Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by John Mantell. Craving a relaxing gondola ride down a Venetian canal, but don’t want to fly all the way to Italy this summer? Try Cape Coral, Florida, instead. This small Florida city has over 400 miles of canals,...
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Enjewel Boutique is a small, family-owned business that was featured on More in the Morning’s ‘What to Wear’ segment on Wednesday. Enjewel has been open in downtown Fort Myers for the last 18 years. The owners bought the boutique last year to be part of the ongoing developments and growth of the River District.
Michelle Konkoly doesn’t remember the five-story fall that broke her back and left her paralyzed from the waist down. The former Georgetown University swimmer recalls in great detail nearly every step of her recovery in the five years since. That journey has led her to the cusp of the...
Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme weather is rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat in Central Florida as rain chances will remain low over the next few days. Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s for inland areas and the upper 80s along the coast. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 89 degrees. The record high in Orlando on this date is 97, set in 1938.
City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a dozen vehicles have been found at the bottom of a South Florida lake and investigators are fishing them out in hopes of solving some old cases. Tuesday, a Bentley was pulled out from what seems to be an underwater car cemetery. Secrets...
In the list of the 150 best places to live in the U.S., Florida cities are featured 14 times. That’s nearly 1/10 of the list. Which Florida cities made the list and where did they land?. The list, put together by U.S. News, based their list on the locations...
Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Caloosahatchee Connect project is making progress. The pipeline will bring reclaimed water from Fort Myers over to the Cape. Cape Coral’s committee of the whole meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. to get an update on the project. Construction is happening now at Horton...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A handmade device powered by two 9-volt batteries is being inserted into diesel fuel pumps by organized gangs across Florida, allowing them to pay 5 cents a gallon for the high-priced fuel, according to members of the Orlando Cyber-Fraud Task Force. Senior Special Agent Roger Fuentes...
Tacos & Tequila Cantina has opened its fourth Southwest Florida location, this one in The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The first Tacos & Tequila Cantina opened in 2013 on Davis Boulevard in South Naples. A second location, at Pavilion in Naples, came in 2016, and then one in Estero followed that near the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, in 2018. Kelly Musico, who started Aldo’s Italian Table & Bar with her husband, Aldo, founded Tacos & Tequila Cantina.
