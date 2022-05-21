ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

May 21 River Region Sports Wrap

suntimesnews.com
 4 days ago

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic’s girls track and field team is currently in first place following the first day of State Track and Field Meet Friday. 800 (1st) Sam Loida, setting a new school record. (2:19.20) 4×100 (14th) –...

suntimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Chester Yellow Jackets finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Boys Track and Field Team outdid themselves Wednesday May 18 at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet held at Chester’s Dr. Charles R. Young Memorial Track and Field Complex. CHS hosted the event. Jacob Cowell, a Chester High School senior, was...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Chester girls finish 3rd at 2022 IHSA Sectional Meet

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd out of 15 teams at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet. The event was hosted at DuQuoin. DuQuoin was the winner of the Sectional with 193 points, followed by Pinckneyville (2nd, 51); CHESTER (3rd, 43); Sesser-Valier (4th, 42); Johnston City (5th Tie, 36); McLeansboro Hamilton County (5th Tie, 36); Pope County (7th Tie, 28); Vienna (7th Tie, 28); Christopher (9th, 26); Carmi-White County (10th, 25); Goreville (11th, 24); West Frankfort (12th, 9); Steeleville (13th, 7); Cairo (14th Tie, 2); and Eldorado (14th Tie, 2).
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Emma Eggemeyer finishes 17th at State

CHESTER – The Chester High School Lady Jacket Track and Field Team finished 3rd at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Sectional Meet last week at DuQuoin. The Jackets battled with 14 other teams and landed 3rd out of 15 competing teams. When it was all said-and-done, the Lady Jackets...
CHARLESTON, IL
suntimesnews.com

Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up comes to Chester

CHESTER – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, SIU football student-athletes and coaches will be performing community service in the Southern Illinois Region for their 3rd Annual Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up. The City of Chester is proud to announce that we were chosen as one of their destinations. Saluki...
CHESTER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Perryville, MO
Perryville, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Perryville, MO
Education
suntimesnews.com

Aiden Jany signs to run track for McKendree University

CHESTER – Chester High School Track and Field standout, Aiden Jany, signed a Letter of Intent to continue his career at the collegiate level next year at McKendree University. The signing ceremony took place Wednesday May 18 at the Chester High School James F. Sharp Cafeteria with friends, family,...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Levi Wiegand signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Levi Wiegand has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Levi is the son of Corenia and David Graves. His parents were in attendance, as...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Nathan St. Clair signs with Mineral Area College

STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve High School senior Nathan St. Clair has signed a national letter of intent to compete on the track and cross country teams at Mineral Area College for the 2022-2023 year. Nathan is the son of Cheryl and Ron Wohlstadter. His parents were in attendance,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Two Randolph Co. Girl Scouts receive Silver Awards

GLEN CARBON, Illinois – When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award – the highest honor a Cadette in grades 6-8 can achieve.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Sand Volleyball#Shot Put#River Region Sports Wrap#The Perry Park Center
suntimesnews.com

Duane Charles ‘Charlie’ Weber

A funeral will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 for 68-year-old Duane Charles “Charlie” Weber of French Village, Mo. who passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1953 in Perryville, Mo., the son of Alfred H. and Ada M. (Schoen) Weber who both preceded him in death.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

SG R-II students compete in Mineral Area K – 12 Student Art Show

STE. GENEVIEVE – Several Ste. Genevieve County School District No. 32 students participated in the Mineral Area K – 12 Student Art Show. In all, 10 students from Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District placed in the contest. The Ste. Genevieve Middle School student winners included:. Maycon Damm,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Judy Sexauer

A celebration of life will be held June 12 for 78-year-old Judy Sexauer who died Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home in Ste. Genevieve. She was born on June 24, 1943 in Red Bud, Illinois to the late Paul & Viola Hart Gibbar. She was married to David Sexauer on June 12, 1965, who survives in Ste. Genevieve.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Henry Anthony Dempke ‘Butch’ ‘Tony’

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka “Butch” or “Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
suntimesnews.com

Frank E. Derickson

A funeral will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 for 93-year-old Frank E. Derickson of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 8:06 am, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Sparta, Illinois. He was born August 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, son of Cardel “Dirk” and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson,...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

GFWC Woman’s Club recognizes local high school students

STE. GENEVIEVE – The General Federal of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Woman’s Club of Ste. Genevieve honored local high school students from both Ste. Genevieve County R-II School District and Valle Catholic Schools at its luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the VFW Post 2210. Hannah Staab...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Perryville’s 3rd Annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con July 16

PERRYVILLE – On July 16, 2022-Heroes for Kids will be hosting the third annual Comic Con in Perryville, Missouri at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Lane). The show booth fees and silent auction proceeds will be benefiting Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

MSHP: Make safety a top priority for Memorial Day Weekend!

JEFFERSON CITY – Memorial Day weekend is a highly anticipated opportunity for people to enjoy Missouri’s state parks, lakes, sporting events, and attractions. This means more travelers on Missouri’s roadways and an increase in boating traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers. Drivers and boat operators are reminded to follow all Missouri’s laws and be courteous. Safety should always be part of your weekend plans. Always wear a seat belt when traveling in a vehicle and wear a life jacket when near, on, or in the water.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Colorado woman hurt in I-55 crash Monday

JEFFERSON CITY – A 76-year-old woman from Florissant, Colorado suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash noon Monday which totaled her 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Zerita G. Rodriguez was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau by a Perry County ambulance. The...
FLORISSANT, CO
suntimesnews.com

American Legion in Chester will host Memorial Day Service

The American Legion in Chester will host the Annual Memorial Day Service for the community. The event will take place Memorial Day, Monday May 30th at 11:00 A.M. at the Chester American Legion Post 487. Lee and Farida Hollaway of the Chester American Legion Post 487 stand beside the “Memorial...
CHESTER, IL
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending May 20. Arrested Person: 9 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 5. Animal Control:...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy