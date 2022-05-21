ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompsonville, MI

We See Beer and Brats in Your Future

By Jillian Manning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 15th annual Michigan Beer and Brat Festival is making a comeback Saturday, May 28, at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. Brews, ciders, wine, and spirits offer a taste for everyone while the...

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Garlic Mustard Workbee

Help pull garlic mustard, a non-native, invasive plant species that spreads rapidly & creates monocultures, eliminating native plants such as trillium from the landscape. Please sign up.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
Northern Michigan Wedding Expo

Chat with vendors, look at samples, learn about the services & products available locally, & register for prizes, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. A portion of the registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Thompsonville, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Friendship & Empathy. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
36th Annual Parkinson's Summer Forum: SOLD OUT; No Walk-ins Accepted

"Medications and Movement" will be the keynote by Dr. Kara Wyant, U of M assistant professor, neurologist & Movement Disorder specialist. Dr. Andrew Cole, Physical Medicine and Rehab specialist will speak about “Movement & Parkinson’s.” Twenty-five national & local exhibitors will take part in the event. Lunch is included. See www.pnntc.org for registration info & deadlines or contact Chris Esper: cesper2014@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Community Conversations: AAPI Heritage Month - Stories, Food, & Panel Discussion

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Help recognize the contributions, achievements & identities of Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) that have helped shape America’s development into a richly multicultural society. Light refreshments at 5:30pm; engaging community panel discussion at 6:30pm with: Sakura Takano, Rotary Charities of Traverse City; Amy Yee, Amy Yee Bodyworks; Craig Hadley, Dennos Museum at NMC; Tony Vu, The Good Bowl; Denny Nguyen, NMC; along with moderators Judy Chu, NMC & Holly T. Bird, Northern Michigan E3 & Title Track. Register.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Cultivating new life in Sanford lakebed

Smith’s garden in September 2021 which was his first season of significant planting. (Kerry Noble) When John Smith ventured out that day in late May 2020 to what days earlier would have been covered with sparkling blue water -15 feet deep where he walked - the muck was still squishy and smelly.
SANFORD, MI
Michigan Couple Who Scammed Lottery Inspire New Film

Jerry and Marge Selbee of Evart, Michigan are the inspiration for an upcoming Paramount Plus film - 'Jerry & Marge Go Large' which will start streaming in June. This movie has some big names attached to it. Bryan Cranston will be playing Jerry Selbee and Marge Selbee will be portrayed by Annette Bening. Additional cast includes Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore.
EVART, MI
Mid-Michigan rallies around Gaylord following devastating tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Significant damage from the EF-3 tornado that touched down in Gaylord Friday was the only detail restaurant owners in Okemos needed to put their newest investment to use. “I thought it was a plain state or Texas, or something like that. Not something in Michigan, let...
GAYLORD, MI
New residents move in as Sanford, Wixom areas wait for lakes to return

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Carol Cox and fiancé Bri Heiser wanted a lake house and, like others, started searching on Sanford and Wixom lakes after the May 2020 dam failures, with prices a little forgiving if one didn’t mind waiting five years or more for the lakes to come back.
SANFORD, MI
West Michigan responds to Gaylord tornado

The scene in Gaylord Friday night was surreal: homes were flattened, commercial buildings were peeled open and vehicles were tossed around like toys. Grand Rapids Fire Captain Josh Veldkamp has trained for these kinds of disasters. (May 23, 2022)
GAYLORD, MI

