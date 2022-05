Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away on Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on March 13, 1920, on the Lucas family farm in New Bethlehem on now what is known as Lumber Road, she was the ninth of fifteen children of the late Ola T. “Joe” and Mary Ann (Space) Lucas.

