Galveston County, TX

A Look At The Galveston County Historical Museum

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it? Why is it in the middle of the building? Will it help us get our county permits or pay our taxes? It’s the lens from the South Jetty lighthouse and it has been housed in the historic bank on Market Street since the early 70s....

thepostnewspaper.net

thepostnewspaper.net

Texas City Celebrates Juneteenth with Several Special Events

In 1865, enslaved black people were finally freed on June 19th when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. This day became known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas and is now a National Holiday. Fourteen miles from the birthplace of Juneteenth the City of Texas City celebrates several days in June with multiple events for all.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Galveston is one of the 11 best Red Snapper fishing spots in the Gulf!

Red Snapper season is starting soon along the Gulf coast and anglers everywhere are getting ready to reel in these popular fish! With state waters being open for Red Snapper fishing year-round it is no wonder that three Texan towns made it on FishingBooker’s list of 11 best Red Snapper fishing spots. Galveston is one of those three!
GALVESTON, TX
pearland.com

Code Red at the SPCA of Brazoria County

🚨 CODE RED! 🚨 The SPCA of Brazoria County is out of space!!! Just take a look...more intakes, less outcomes! They are desperate for happy endings for the AMAZING dogs in their care! Have you been thinking about adding a canine family member? Now is the time! Looking for a service project for the kids this summer? Fostering a dog is a rewarding and educational project for your teens and young adults! They are extending their $25 adoptions until their population is at a safe level.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County voters pick Pct. 4 commissioner

Liberty County voters returned to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to pick a Pct. 4 commissioner and to vote in the state run-off elections for land commissioner, railroad commissioner and attorney general. When polls closed at 7 p.m., 3,900 voters in Liberty County had cast their ballots in the...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

May 24 Primary Election Runoff results: State and local races

HOUSTON — Who is moving on to the November general elections? That's what voters are deciding on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Those races results are below. Results for the races we're following will start to...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park

Football players from both La Marque High School and Texas City High School plus LMHS Stu Co participated in the City of Texas City’s Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park. Way to go, Coogs and Stings, to help make our community beautiful! TCISD Board President Nakisha Paul serves as the chair of the City of Texas City Block Grant for Development. She says several more of these events will take place at different locations in Texas City. The first today was a kick off in her very own district.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

TxDot Launches New ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Firefighters are looking to the skies for much-needed rain this week as crews continue battling wildfires across the state. Fires reported Sunday by the Texas A&M Forest Service were being fought in Brown, Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Schleicher and San Saba counties. “Minimal rainfall, hot and dry conditions and an intensifying...
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Nest Found at Galveston Island State Park for the First Time Since 2012

GALVESTON— Egg-citing news awaited staff at Galveston Island State Park when they went to work this morning. A routine survey by the Sea Aggie Sea Turtle Patrol turned up a Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle nest containing 107 eggs in the dunes on the beachside of Galveston Island State Park. This was the first nest found at the park since 2012, and only one of three nests found at the park since the Turtle Patrol began keeping records.
GALVESTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Nature Notes Pitcher Plants

Have you heard of a Pitcher Plant? It’s one of four carnivorous types of plants that live in Texas. A carnivorous plant? Yes! Carnivorous plants meet most of their nutritional needs through the fluids and soft body parts of insects rather than getting nutrients solely from the soil like other plants.
WARREN, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Eastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms was located near League City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, northwestern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Bidders step up for Dayton youths at the FFA Livestock Show

Local businesses and organizations opened up their wallets and checkbooks for Dayton FFA Livestock Show auction on Saturday, May 21. There were 101 items up for bid with the highest bid of $15,000 going to Isandro Garcia for his Grand Champion Market Steer. It was purchased by Dayton-based grocery store, Thrif-Tee Food Center, which also purchased Reece Boswell’s Reserve Champion Market Broilers for $3,800 and Marco Arellanes’ Reserve Champion Ag Mechanics project for $8,000.
DAYTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 Houston residents arrested for Theft of Property in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department arrested Calvin Coutee, 23, and Graylon Wilson, 18, of Houston, for the charge of Theft of Property. On Saturday, May 21, at 4:10 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 100 block of Cornwall Drive. The caller described the suspect vehicle during the report.
VICTORIA, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Burger for Cheap on National Burger Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Tuesday Night Ballpark Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint. Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its new Tuesday Night Cooking Series paying homage to America's favorite pastime, baseball. Each Tuesday, the icehouse will offer two dishes, one from Minute Maid’s ballpark menu and one from the opposing team’s ballpark. This Tuesday features Astros Tater Tot Elotes and Progressive Field Happy Dogs.
HOUSTON, TX

