Santa Fe Softball Team Rolls into Regional Finals

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Fe High School softball team is now one game away from advancing to the state 5A semifinals after the Indians blanked Kingwood Park 9-0 in a Region III-5A semifinal at Crosby High School on Thursday night. Ranked second in the 5A rankings, Santa Fe (31-4) faces undefeated...

thepostnewspaper.net

Stayin’ Alive: Area softball, baseball teams in playoff chases

The road to the state title remains a reality for Santa Fe softball and Friendswood baseball, each of which will be in action in the Region III-5A playoffs. Santa Fe, ranked second in the state, will face undefeated and top-ranked Lake Creek in the regional finals. The Indians will seek to give Lake Creek its first setbacks of the season as they look to make the state Final Four since winning it all in 2011.
SANTA FE, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

My, What A Big Gym You Have, Texas City!

World Gym opened at Mainland City Centre on Saturday morning with a grand opening that included a ribbon cutting with the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a beautiful day when you see the long road come to fruition,” said Leslie Karam, as she and her husband, Jerome, owners of JMK5 Holdings, took part in the ribbon cutting of what is now the largest World Gym in the entire planet.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park

Football players from both La Marque High School and Texas City High School plus LMHS Stu Co participated in the City of Texas City’s Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park. Way to go, Coogs and Stings, to help make our community beautiful! TCISD Board President Nakisha Paul serves as the chair of the City of Texas City Block Grant for Development. She says several more of these events will take place at different locations in Texas City. The first today was a kick off in her very own district.
TEXAS CITY, TX
