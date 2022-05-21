ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

UB School of Management honors exceptional grads from Class of 2022

University at Buffalo Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — During its commencement ceremonies on May 20-21, the University at Buffalo School of Management recognized 17 outstanding graduates for their academic, extracurricular or volunteer accomplishments. The MBA, Master of Science and PhD graduates, along with the awards they received, are:. Kathryn Gentz of Grand Island,...

www.buffalo.edu

Comments / 0

Related
University at Buffalo Reporter

Honors College celebrates four decades supporting students

In 1981, students attending UB were heading to classes while listening to songs like “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes, or “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie. Maybe they were wearing “rad” jean jackets and getting ready for “gnarly” exams.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Faculty, Students, Residents Share Artistry at Talent Show

The reviews are in. The Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ virtual talent show continues to be an unqualified success. More than two dozen talented people performed in the second annual event, which took place April 22 via videoconference. Responses in the chat feature raved about the acts.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB remembers alumna Pearl Young

Pearl Young was among the 10 people who lost their lives in the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, but her life was so much more than what happened on that afternoon of May 14. Young was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devout...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

How do communities adapt to limited food resources?

Samina Raja, professor of urban and regional planning, and director of UB’s Food Lab, which works with community groups in Buffalo to build sustainable food systems and healthy communities, appeared on NPR’s All Things Considered to discuss the mass shooting in Buffalo. “When there aren't food resources, how do people adapt? And what are the social networks and relationships that help them survive in times of crises?,” said Raja. In the last two days, it's those social networks, she said, that have been getting people through. People have mobilized.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Churchville, NY
City
Tuckahoe, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Millerton, NY
City
Williamsville, NY
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Black children struggle to process Buffalo massacre

A story in the The New York Times about Black students in Buffalo Public Schools struggling to process the mass shooting in Buffalo referenced a report led by Henry-Louis Taylor, Jr., called “The Harder We Run: The State of Black Buffalo in 1990 and The Present,” which details racial segregation in Buffalo. It found that living conditions for Black residents of the city, across measures of health, housing, income and education, had improved little and in some cases had declined over the last 30 years. “The school doesn’t know how to accommodate for any of that,” said Taylor.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Study: Patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia treated with leukotriene inhibitors are more likely to survive, UB researchers find

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University at Buffalo biomedical informatics researchers have found that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia had a 13.5% survival advantage when treated with a combination of leukotriene inhibitors (LTIs) and the steroid dexamethasone. “This retrospective study demonstrates the effectiveness of using big data to make important clinical...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

A return to the office could be bad for computer security

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When employees feel they deserve superior technology compared to other employees—and they don’t receive unrestricted access to it—they pose a security risk to their companies, according to a new University at Buffalo School of Management study. Forthcoming in MIS Quarterly, the research explores...
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

How the Buffalo shooting livestream went viral

In a story on how the mass shooting in Buffalo went viral via livestream, The Verge quotes Maria Y. Rodriguez, assistant professor of social work, who studies social media and its effects on communities of color. The original clip’s widespread reach means it will likely never go away. Acknowledging this reality and figuring out how to move forward will be essential, says Rodriguez. Certain practices on the part of platforms could minimize harm to the public, like sensitive content filters that give users the option to view potentially upsetting material or to simply scroll past, Rodriguez says. But hate crimes aren’t new and similar attacks are likely to happen again. Moderation, if done effectively, could limit how violent material travels — but what to do with the perpetrator is what has kept Rodriguez awake at night. “What do we do about him and other people like him?” she says. “What do we do about the content creators?”
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy