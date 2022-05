UVALDE- Gov. Greg Abbott has issued the following statement on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde. Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO