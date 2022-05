TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an access device fraud case in Crawford County. According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Tuesday afternoon, the two individuals (pictured above and below) allegedly made unauthorized purchases using a known individual’s EBT card, on April 15, 2022, at Walmart, in Titusville, Crawford County.

